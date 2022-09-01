Top Five: September 1, 2022

by Glasstire September 1, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

A large-scale portrait of a woman reclining on a couch. The figure is rendered in shades of cream and blue.

Hope Gangloff, “Queen Jane Approximately,” 2011, acrylic on canvas. Collection of Alturas Foundation, San Antonio, Texas.

1. Women Painting Women
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
May 15 – September 28, 2022
Read Jessica Fuentes’ Peering Through the Female Gaze for an overview of the exhibition.

From the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth:

Women Painting Women features 46 female artists who choose women as subject matter in their works. This presentation, international in scope, includes evocative portraits that span the late 1960s to the present. All place women—their bodies, gestures, and individuality—at the forefront, conceiving new ways to activate and elaborate on the portrayal of women.”

A tall wooden sculpture made from thin panels of wood with blue-painted edges.

A work by Garland Fielder

2. Garland Fielder: Bunker Melodies
G Spot Gallery (Houston)
September 3 – October 15, 2022

From G Spot Gallery:

“Artist Statement: Bunkers represent several architectural types simultaneously. On the one hand, they are modernism distilled—form-follows-function quite literally in that the concrete megaliths derive their structural expression solely from functional needs as dictated by the ravages of modern technological warfare. In another sense, the bunkers are a timely typology, even if at first they seem anachronistic. The stable forms, once signifying a terrific solace against immediate annihilation have through time, become upended, so to speak, in their various strategic locations. In situ, they are enigmatic, creating hidden spaces for nefarious acts, yet, they still present a contemporary visitor a sense of stability—a comforting psychological totem in today’s uncertain times. They are modern ruins and ruins speak of endurance. These images and sculptures depict one of mankind’s most striking architectural forms, suggesting an unfortunate relationship between the current zeitgeist and a building strategy necessitated by a total war economy.”

A painting by Sarah VonKain of a person with their eyes closed tight and their mouth open as if they are screaming. Their hands are held at the sides of their face.

A painting by Sarah VonKain.

3. Sarah VonKain: Vulnerable
The Art Studio (Beaumont)
September 1 – 24, 2022

From the Art Studio, Inc.:

“Sarah VonKain, who is originally from Orange, TX, received a bachelor’s degree in Art Education from Lamar University in 2014 and a master’s degree in Modern Art History from Azusa Pacific University in 2021. She says she has ‘left a piece of myself in every place I have been. From a very young age I was taken to galleries and museums and the works I saw developed into a language I understood.’ VonKain has found inspiration in the works of Jenny Holzer, Jenny Saville and Marlene Dumas. The pieces are an amalgamation of the artist’s personal writing and manipulated memories from 2014 to 2022. The exhibition is titled Vulnerable. ‘My biggest influence for these pieces have been the events of the past year of my life. They, like the works, have forced me to confront who I am and the raw reality of life,’ she said. ‘I would describe the works as relatable raw emotions.’”

4. Ethan Thompson: Wax On
Produce Gallery (Corpus Christi)
September 2 – 30, 2022

“’Surf Art’ usually means paintings of fantasy waves, idyllic beaches, and airbrushed surfboards, but Ethan Thompson instead makes prints and printed objects out of the materials of surfing. Surfboard wax, foam dust, seawater and other elements are used to create patterns, which, in combination with text, reflect and comment upon Texas’s unique surfing culture, as well as the commodified aspects of surfing and its mediation in popular culture.”

Chris Wicker at Common Space in Bartlett August 2022

5. Chris Wicker
Common Space (Bartlett)
August 7 – September 10, 2022
Watch the Five-Minute Tour here.

“Common Space is proud to present our latest Window Space exhibition featuring the video work of Chris Wicker

ChrisWicker sources from imagery consumed during the early 2000s to deal with concepts such as shared memory, trance, video consumption, and sensory bombardment through video, sound and installation. By manipulating, stretching, layering, and repeating sampled media, Wicker translates his personal viewing history into a hypnotizing experience for the viewer.

While crafting these compositions and being influenced by said past viewing history, analogue media, and intellectual properties such as Power Rangers and NASCAR, Wicker’s work provides insight on both past and contemporary media consumption, the affective properties video has and video itself through media sampling.”

0 comment

