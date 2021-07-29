Top Five: July 29, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas this week. For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Round 52: Gulf Coast Anthropocene

July 31-December 5

Project Row Houses (Houston)

From Project Row Houses:

“After pausing in-person public programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Project Row Houses will re-open on July 31, 2021, with the unveiling of Round 52: Gulf Coast Anthropocene, curated by Ryan N. Dennis and Dr. Willie J. Wright.

“Round 52: Gulf Coast Anthropocene is an intervention into global conversations about climate change. In other circles, it has been viewed as an example of the Anthropocene, a geological era associated with humans’ impact on the earth. This Round questions what public art can inform us about this era, our connection to the built and natural environments, and our need for a more just and sustainable world.”

2. Slowed and Throwed: Records of the City Through Mutated Lenses

July 29-November 21, 2021

Artpace San Antonio

From Artpace:

“Originally exhibited at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Slowed and Throwed is the first museum exhibition with a conceptual focus on the late Houston hip hop legend DJ Screw. The exhibition explores visual arts practices that parallel the musical methods of this innovative DJ and feature unconventional photography and new media works by artists with personal ties to Houston, including B. Anele, Rabéa Ballin, Tay Butler, Jimmy Castillo, Jamal Cyrus, Robert Hodge, Shana Hoehn, Tomashi Jackson, Ann Johnson, Devin Kenny, Liss LaFleur, Karen Navarro, Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Sondra Perry, and Charisse Pearlina Weston.”

3. Ellen Tanner: Fables & Family

July 13 – August 7

Moody Gallery (Houston)

From Moody Gallery:

“Inspired by the fine detail and luminous colors of the Flemish masters, Tanner has sought out information on their techniques and and has cobbled together a personal approach to painting with thin glazes of color over a grisaille. She applies these skills with a microscopic focus that makes each painting a tiny yet fully realized world, rich with detail and color. Sources of inspiration include ancient tales exposing human nature, the secret lives of animals, creatures, and characters in myths. These stories provide the framework which she fills with a unique cast of characters.”

4. Erica Felicella: Release

July 31 only

Sweet Pass Sculpture Park (Dallas)

From the organizers:

“Erica Felicella will share a new art film, release, that highlights her 2020 performance art piece Resistance, Re-Live and Proceed on July 31, 2021. The film is directed by Dallas photographer and filmmaker Christian Vasquez and Kyle Montgomery is a contributing cinematographer. The event will start at Sweet Pass Sculpture Park after the closing of Material Girls’ Desire Paths at 8 pm. The screening itself will kick-off at 8:45 after a brief artist talk from 8:30-8:45.”

5. 2021 Equity in the Arts Fellowship Exhibition

June 12 – August 7

Tally Dunn Gallery (Dallas)

From Talley Dunn Gallery:

“Talley Dunn Gallery is honored to announce an exhibition featuring the works of artists in the inaugural Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship cohort. Jer’Lisa Devezin, Nitashia Johnson, and Kevin Owens each present a distinctive body of work emblematic of their outstanding respective practices in sculpture, photography, and painting. This exhibition brings the vibrantly dynamic creative energies of Dallas’ contemporary art scene uniquely into view through the works of three artists who have sculpted, photographed, and painted their own terms of social engagement during these unprecedented times. After a year of shared learning and discussion, please join the gallery in celebrating the work of these talented emerging artists.”