Five-Minute Tours: Let Me Show You This! at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas

by Glasstire April 29, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Let Me Show You This! at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas. The show includes works by 43 artists. Dates: March 13 – August 29, 2020. 

“Organized in partnership with the Wichita Falls Art Association, Let Me Show You This! features a broad array of medium and genre in art by heritage members of the Association. The exhibition celebrates the WFAA’s 70th anniversary and the remarkable impact these artists have had on life in Wichita Falls. Follow the show @wfmamsu or on the museum’s website.”

