Five-Minute Tours: Angel Cabrales at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery, UT Permian Basin, Odessa

by Glasstire October 27, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Angel Cabrales: Balas y JaulasNancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery at UT Permian Basin, Odessa. Dates: October 15-December 1, 2020.

Via the gallery: “Cabrales’ multi-media installations and sculptures combine playful — even comic — imagination with today’s headline topics: immigration, financial disarray, consumerism, and terrorism.”

