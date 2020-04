In this recording of an Instagram Live event (that took place about two hours ago), curator of Galveston Arts Center, Dennis Nance, gives himself a haircut. It is (after all) one of these long evenings of shelter-in-placing.

He’s chosen Glasstire’s recentĀ Home Remedy Mixtape #1, created by Peter Lucas and Flash Gordon Parks, as his background music.

PS: The Houston artist Katy Heinlein is who normally cuts Nance’s hair.

Enjoy.