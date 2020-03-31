Dallas Art Fair Goes Online Ahead of October 2020 Reschedule

A new platform from the Dallas Art Fair has the art online for digital preview and purchase. Dallas Art Fair Online runs April 14-23, 2020, and presents works from participating galleries before the fair’s rescheduled twelfth edition, which had been reset from this spring to October 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dallas Art Fair will release the list of participating galleries on April 7, 2020.

Originally scheduled for April 16 – 19 this year, the Fair’s Fashion Institute Location was to host 96 exhibitors; many planned exhibitors were returnees, including Karma (New York), Marlborough (New York and London), and Perrotin (Paris, New York, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai).

The Dallas Art Fair, held annually since 2013, includes the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, an annual six-figure grant used to purchase works for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection, and participation in Dallas Arts Month.

States Kelly Cornell, Dallas Art Fair Director: “We depend on our loyal community of galleries and collectors, so we are offering our support by providing them with the means to digitally sell and buy works that were intended for Dallas in April. Visitors can easily click through different gallery rooms to view, reserve, and purchase works on view,”

