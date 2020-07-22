$1,000 National Red Bull Art Microgrant Expands to Four Texas Cities

Responding to the need for financial aid during the Coronavirus pandemic, Red Bull Arts will award two $1,000 microgrants to artists in select U.S. cities monthly, starting this August, through the end of 2020. Artists in the Texas cities of Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, as well as the U.S. cities of Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Hudson, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Oakland, Philadelphia, Providence, and St. Louis, will benefit from the microgrants.

Selection committees dispersing the funds, upwards of $200,000 in total, will consider all applicants able to receive taxable income in the United States regardless of their citizenship status.

The program, which was initiated in Detroit, has expanded following an announcement last fall, introducing Red Bull Art’s new national focus. Its first traveling exhibition, ​Akeem Smith: No Gyal Can Test​, postponed due to Covid-19, will debut at ​Red Bull Arts New York​ this fall and travel to other cities. It is the organization’s first traveling exhibition and the first major solo show for Smith.

For more on Red Bull Arts and the Red Bull Art Microgrant (and to apply), please go here.

Founded in 2013, Red Bull Arts is a national, experimental, and non-commercial arts program dedicated to creating new opportunities for artists and fostering public engagement in the arts. With physical spaces in New York and Detroit, Red Bull Arts aims to extend the boundaries of exhibition making; support the production of new work by emerging and established artists; participate in and respond to the needs of local arts communities; and contribute to ongoing dialogue around contemporary issues and thought.