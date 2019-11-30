Extremely Shorts Film Festival Submissions Now Open

by Christopher Blay November 30, 2019
If like the Big Lebowski you muse about whether you’re into the “whole brevity thing,” the Extremely Shorts Film Festival in Houston encourages you to submit a film or video that’s only three minutes long (or shorter) for its annual festival, now in its 23rd year. The festival, organized and hosted by Aurora Picture Show, is a juried competition that accepts all genres of short film and video from around the world. The deadline for submissions for the 2020 event is no later than March 21. Applicants will be notified April 20, and the screenings takes place April 15 and 16 at Aurora Picture Show. There are a few cash awards for winning entries.

Each year for the festival, guest artists, filmmakers, and curators select 20-25 pieces which screen over two days. The goal is to encourage innovative approaches to filmmaking in the narrative, experimental, documentary, and animation genres.

Last year’s guest juror, Dessane Lopez Cassell, selected for a filmmaker award the video Wine Festival by Keti Papadema, from England. The 2:55 film captured an annual wine festival in Lemesos, Cyprus, revealing societal changes and migration patterns.

For more information on Extremely Shorts and to apply, please go here.

