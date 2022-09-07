Idea Fund Announces Open Call for Houston-Area Artists

The Idea Fund, a re-granting program funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by DiverseWorks in partnership with Aurora Picture Show and Project Row Houses, has announced an open call for Houston-area artists and collectives.

In 2023, twelve grants of $5,000 each will be awarded to selected artists. The grants will support public-facing visual art projects that are innovative and experimental, address community needs, or demonstrate new ways of engaging with community.

Now in its 16th re-granting cycle, the Fund has provided support for a variety of artists. The 2022 recipients included:

Francis Almendárez & Mary Montenegro

Felicia Johnson

Koomah

Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez-Delgado

Reyes Ramirez

Kemi OG

Sindhu Thirumalaisamy

Fred Schmidt-Arenales

3 of Cups (Aveda Adara, Emilý Æyer, Hugo Pérez, Kelly Johnson and Philip Karjeker)

Collective Artists in Solidarity with Palestine & The Palestinian Youth Movement

Found Me (Matthew Ramirez & Anthony Obi)

Fair Housing Defenders (Sasha Marshall Smith & Melissa Diaz)

To be eligible for the grant, artists must reside in one of the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Waller. Potential applicants are encouraged to learn more about the application process by attending an online information session. Information sessions will be held on the following dates:

– Wednesday, September 7, 6:30 PM, Via Zoom – Registration Required

– Friday, October 14, 12:00 PM, Via Zoom – Registration Required

– Tuesday, November 1, 10:00 AM, Via Zoom – Registration Required

Applications are due Monday, November 7, 2022 by 11:59 pm. Learn more and apply via DiverseWorks’ Submittable page.