New DiverseWorks Fellowship for Houston Artists Outside the City Center

The Houston nonprofit DiverseWorks has announced a new fellowship program open to “artists and creative individuals interested in socially-engaged creative practices.” Called the Project Freeway Fellowship Program, this opportunity is part of the organization’s new program by the same name, which is designed to engage individuals who are outside of Houston’s major neighborhoods. Project Freeway initially launched in June of 2018, with a three-month program that collaborated with Alief-based individuals and artists.

Artists living and working in the Greater Houston Area are invited to apply to DiverseWorks’ new fellowship associated with Project Freeway. Running seven months and offering a $5,000 honorarium with additional funds for project support and production, the fellowship will give selected artists access to peers and mentors who will help them develop their practice and hone the way they interact with their own communities. Each fellow will then execute a project within their own neighborhood.

Applications for Project Freeway Fellowship Program opened on June 1, 2019 and will be accepted through June 24. The fellows will be announced on July 1, and the fellowship will run July 2019 through January 2020. For more eligibility guidelines, see below.

Fellowship Eligibility

—Individuals and collectives living in the Greater Houston Area are eligible to apply.

—Collectives should submit one application and designate a lead contact.

—Registered full-time students are not eligible.

—Applicant must commit to create and complete their project within their neighborhood.