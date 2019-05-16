Top Five: May 16, 2019

by Glasstire May 16, 2019
Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson on real-estate branding, some great photography shows, and one upshot of very short films.

 

Black Radical Imagination- Fugitive Trajectories at Project Row Houses in Houston May 17 2019

1.1. Black Radical Imagination: Fugitive Trajectories
Project Row Houses (Houston)
Film screenings May 17 & 18

Black Radical Imagination is a film showcase programmed by Jheanelle Brown and Darol Olu Kae and is originally co-founded by Erin Christovale and Amir George. Black Radical Imagination is an international touring program of experimental short films emphasizing new stories from within the African diaspora.”

 

Extremely Shorts Film Festival at Aurora Picture Show in Houston May 17 2019

1.2. Extremely Shorts Film Festival 2019
Aurora Picture Show (Houston)
Film screenings May 17 & 18

A film festival featuring works with a runtime of 3 minutes or less. “The program includes short films from the USA, Canada, England, Cyprus, New Zealand, China, Singapore, and Iran.”

 

Misty Keasler- Low Lands at Public Trust in Dallas May 18 2019

2. Misty Keasler: Low Lands
The Public Trust (Dallas)
May 18 – June 22
Opening May 18, 6-9 PM
Read more about Misty Keasler’s past work here.

An exhibition of new photographs by Misty Keasler.

 

William Eggleston- Jamaica Botanical at the Grace Museum in Abilene April 6 2019

3. William Eggleston: Jamaica Botanical
Grace Museum (Abilene)
March 25 – August 7

An exhibition featuring 33 photographs from the artist’s 1978 Jamaica Botanical Series.

 

Visual SpeedBump Art Tour 2019 in Oak Cliff Dallas May 18 2019

4. Visual SpeedBump Art Tour 2019
Various venues across Dallas
May 18, 12-6 PM
Read more about the tour here.

A free tour of studios and artist homes in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. Printed maps will be available at each stop.

 

Composite Landscapes- Early Film Special Effects at the Harry Ransom Center in Austin May 16 2019

5. Composite Landscapes: Early Film Special Effects
Harry Ransom Center (Austin)
May 16, 7 PM

“For this lecture, film historian Leslie DeLassus examines early film special effects innovator Norman O. Dawn and his groundbreaking work, including the pioneering “glass shot.”

