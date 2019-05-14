SpeedBump Art Tour Returns to Dallas

If you’re in Dallas, you know that whenever mid-May rolls around it’s time for the annual Visual SpeedBump Art Tour. Spanning two neighborhoods — Oak Cliff and the West Dallas Tin District — the tour, which was established in 2000, bills itself as “the longest running and most exciting Art Tour in all of Oak Cliff.” This year’s tour is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12-6 PM.

This southwest neighborhood of Dallas has long been a hub for creatives, akin to the Montrose area in Houston. The annual SpeedBump tour presents the area’s artists, and features open studios and open houses hosting performances, exhibitions, and more.

The 2019 tour features 20 stops. In addition to stalwarts like Chuck & George, Like Sour Grapes, and Deadbolt Studios, the event includes a few newcomers: Oak Cliff Pottery, Pascal Pryor, Chris Bingham, and others.

Running concurrently with the Speedbump tour is the 2019 Temporary Collectives exhibition, which features works by 32 graduate students from North Texas-area universities. The first run at this year’s iteration of the show was shut down by the city’s Fire Marshal back in April. The exhibition will be on view during Speedbump from 4-7 PM.

See below for a full list of SpeedBump 2019 participating artists and spaces. For a map of the event, and for more information, go here.

Participating artists and spaces include:

Chuck & George

Lisette Chavez

Gillian Bradshaw-Smith

Jessica Beatty

Anna Meyer

Aza Smithg

Kelly Cheek & Brett Aridoin (Take it Easy Studio)

Ricardo Paniagua

JABO

Angela Faz

Zeke Williams

Paul Winker

Jessie Moncrief

Andrea Tosten

Ann Chisholm

Rachel Hoehn

Lodge no44holm

Elizabeth Mellott

Mighty Fine Arts

Erica Stephens

Erica Felicella

Jonathan Molina-Garcia

Kim Cadmus Owens

Lily Smith-Kirkley

Krista Chalkley

Iris Bechtol

Brennen Bechtol

Oil and Cotton

Scott Winterrowd

Andrea Guay

Djay Chung

Elizabeth Wilson

David Klucsarits

April Henegar

Francene Christianson

Rob Conover

Sunset Studios

Sara Cardona

Rachel Muldez and Art Garcia Studios

Temporary Collectives Exhibition

and others