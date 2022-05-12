Top Five: May 12, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Ethel Shipton: Los Dos Laredos y Más

Laredo Center for the Arts

April 8 – June 3, 2022

From the Laredo Center for the Arts:

“Los Dos Laredos is a space from my past. It conjures the border towns of my youth, Laredo and Nuevo Laredo. This place, now so changed, lives on in my memories and in the stories my family chooses to tell. It is a magical place, and a large one with a combined population of 775,481, together the two towns spread over 786.26 square miles. There, people moved freely back and forth across a river, between two cities, between two countries, and between two languages.”

2. 2022 SpeedBump Tour

Various Venues Across Dallas

May 14, 12-6 PM

From the the tour organizers:

“The artists of Oak Cliff welcome you into their homes and studios for the annual SpeedBump Art Tour. Featuring: Chuck & George, Divine Shrine, Dragons Fire Pottery, Human Beams, Claire Moore, Oak Cliff Cultural Center—Juried Exhibition, Oil and Cotton—Lots happening!, Oak Cliff Pottery, FurrRader Workshop, Robb Conover, Terrain Dallas, Elizabeth Mellott, Scott Winterrowd, Angela Faz Studio, and Savoy Street Studio.

3. Hayley Labrum Morrison: Of(f) the Body

Dougherty Arts Center (Austin)

May 7 – July 2, 2022

From the artist:

“Teachings of purity, modesty, and meekness are central to a young Mormon woman’s spiritual curriculum. Of(f) the Body examines the effects these definitions of worthiness can have on the female spirit, mind, and body.”

4. Marcos Hernandez Chavez: El baile de los que sobran

Hooks-Epstein Galleries (Houston)

April 23 – May 26, 2022

From Hooks-Epstein Galleries:

“Marcos Hernandez Chavez has developed his creative style over time as a result of his constant experimentation and transformation of everyday construction materials such as tar, sand, asphalt, and drywall sheets. In his most recent body of work, Chavez leans into finding new materials to create his pieces and often relies on an expressionist compositional origin for his artwork. His practice has evolved to focus on the use of fibers; he constructs wooden pegboards and weaves various colored strings, layering them until he can no longer entwine the pegs.

In this exhibition, entitled El baile de los que sobran, which translates to ‘The dance of those left over,’ Chavez means to create a more concrete emphasis on the subjects in his work, while showcasing the craft authorship and the human heritage that are inherent in each piece. He further delves into themes of labor, environmental issues, and economic and social disparity.”

5. Christian K. Lee: Armed Doesn’t Mean Dangerous (SA)

San Antonio Center of Photography

May 6- July 23, 2022