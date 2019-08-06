DoSeum Names Mark Menjivar and Amada Miller as Artists-in-Residence

The DoSeum, a San Antonio-based non-profit museum for kids, has selected San Antonio-based artists Amada Miller and Mark Menjivar as their 2019 Artists-in-Residence, after committee at the museum reviewed all eligible applications. The program, which we first reported here in 2017 when the inaugural artist Ricky Armendariz was announced, seeks artists whose works are socially engaging and who can introduce families to contemporary art in a kid-friendly way. (The DoSeum’s second round of artists-in-residence, for 2018, were artists Calder Kamin and Gregorio Mannino.)
For his residency, Menjivar will create an installation titled Birding The DoSeum, which will consist of life-sized photographs of birds native to South Texas, printed on aluminum boxes that will play the songs of each bird. Birding will allow viewers to explore a variety of birds and the museum itself.
Miller will explore space through an olfactory installation that imagines the smells of outer space. For her installation Making Scents of Outer Space, Miller conducted research and interviews with astronauts to figure out what smells one might encounter on a trip to a black hole, for instance, and she synthesizes the results through the use of scent stations and sensory pods.
Both artists combine science and art in their residencies, which will culminate in installations that will be on view November 21, 2019 to January 12, 2020.
The DoSeum offers innovative exhibits and experiences to get children excited about concepts in science, math, art, and literacy, and encourages them to take that excitement into the world. For more on the DoSeum, please go here. For more on the DoSeum’s artist residency program, please go here.