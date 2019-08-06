DoSeum Names Mark Menjivar and Amada Miller as Artists-in-Residence

For his residency, Menjivar will create an installation titled Birding The DoSeum, which will consist of life-sized photographs of birds native to South Texas, printed on aluminum boxes that will play the songs of each bird. Birding will allow viewers to explore a variety of birds and the museum itself.

Miller will explore space through an olfactory installation that imagines the smells of outer space. For her installation Making Scents of Outer Space, Miller conducted research and interviews with astronauts to figure out what smells one might encounter on a trip to a black hole, for instance, and she synthesizes the results through the use of scent stations and sensory pods.

Both artists combine science and art in their residencies, which will culminate in installations that will be on view November 21, 2019 to January 12, 2020.