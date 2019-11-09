DoSeum Unveils 2019 Artists-in-Residence Shows by Mark Menjivar and Amada Miller

The DoSeum, a San Antonio-based non-profit museum for kids, will present the site-specific works of San Antonio-based artists Amada Miller and Mark Menjivar, created for DoSeum’s 2019 Artists-in-Residence program. The installations are on view November 21, 2019 to January 12, 2020.

Mark Menjivar brings bird-watching to The DoSeum with his exhibition Birding The DoSeum. Life-sized photographs of birds native to South Texas are printed on aluminum boxes that also emit the calls of each bird.

Amada Miller, with Making Scents of Outer Space, presents a multi-sensory experience where each stop of the installation includes the smells one might encounter in outer space. This is achieved through Miller’s compilation of scientific research and NASA interviews with astronauts.

States DoSeum’s CEO Daniel Menelly: “DoSeum Artists-in-Residence help us integrate arts, aesthetics and interactivity in the most compelling and creative ways. The model is one of the most robust forms of arts integration presented in children’s museum contexts. When speaking about this work with peers in the museum sector, the Artist-in-Residence model is one that many museums often seek to replicate in other cities and settings.”

Throughout the run of the exhibition, there will be a series artist-led workshops, as follows:

Saturday, November 23

11:00-12:30: Seed Bombs with Mark Menjivar and Audubon Society

A presentation regarding autochthonous plants, and then an active seed-bomb making activity.

Saturday, November 23

1:30-3:00: Scented Playdough with Amada Miller

Families enjoy a hands-on creation of their own scented planets.

Saturday, November 30

11:00-12:30: Nest-Making with Mark Menjivar and Marta Solis

Artist Marta Solis presents a hands-on activity using different materials and weaving strategies to create a nest.

Saturday, December 7

11:00-12:30: Community Science with Mark Menjivar and Audubon Society

An introduction to the highly participatory concept of “Citizen Science” where individuals learn about ways to enjoy and contribute to science in their cities.

Saturday, 14 December

1:30-3:00: Scratch n’ Sniff with Amada Miller

Amada Miller’s second workshop will give participants the opportunity to recreate scented “starscapes” inspired by her own exhibit.