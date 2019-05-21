Texas Art Organizations Receive $2 Million from the NEA

Last week, the National Endowment for the Arts announced its most recent round of grantees. Funds awarded nationally totaled $80.4 million, given to 1,114 projects across the country, with each state and five US jurisdictions represented in the group. The NEA’s Acting Chairman, Mary Anne Carter, commented on this round, stating:

“Reflecting the diverse artistic richness of our nation, these Arts Endowment-funded projects are varied in their size, scope, and artistic discipline. The projects also illustrate the unique geographic reach of Arts Endowment funding, serving Americans in places large and small in all corners of the country.”

45 Texas projects received a total of $2,117,500 in three grant categories: Art Works II, which provides general support to programs; state and regional partnerships, which gives money to local entities that further the NEA’s mission; and Research: Art Works, which supports research that impacts the arts.

A partial list of this round’s Texas grantees is below. For a full list, go here.

Austin

Big Medium: $25,000 (Art Works – Visual Arts)

To support the Texas Biennial, a statewide project featuring works by contemporary artists

The Contemporary Austin: $30,000 (Art Works – Museums)

To support exhibition The Sorcerer’s Burden, and an accompanying catalogue.

Museum of Human Achievement: $10,000 (Art Works – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works)

To support a film series, a concert series, and arts workshops.

Texas Commission on the Arts: $1,027,500 (Partnerships (State & Regional) – State & Regional)

To support arts programs, services, and activities associated with carrying out the agency’s National Endowment for the Arts-approved strategic plan.

Corpus Christi

K Space Contemporary: $10,000 (Art Works – Folk & Traditional Arts)

To support the Dia de los Muertos Festival.

El Paso

City of El Paso, Texas (on behalf of Museums and Cultural Affairs Department): $35,000 (Art Works – Local Arts Agencies)

To support a professional development program intended to serve emerging artists.

Fort Worth

Amon Carter Museum of American Art: $30,000 (Art Works – Museums)

To support the exhibition Perilous Texas Adventures: A Mark Dion Project.

Houston

Art League of Houston: $20,000 (Art Works – Visual Arts)

To support a studio-art summer intensive program for youth.

DiverseWorks, Inc.: $20,000 (Art Works – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works)

To support the commissioning and presentation of exhibitions and performances.

Glasstire: $25,000 (Art Works – Visual Arts)

To support staff costs, writer fees, and travel expenses related to the publication of art reviews and articles for the online art magazine Glasstire.

Houston Arts Alliance: $50,000 (Art Works – Arts Education)

To support data collection and analysis for a collective impact project that aims to increase access to arts education for students across Houston Independent School District.

Houston Center for Photography: $15,000 (Art Works – Visual Arts)

To support a solo exhibition featuring the photographer Farah Al Qasimi, a juried exhibition of emerging artists, and production of the journal Spot.

Inprint, Inc.: $20,000 (Art Works – Literature)

To support literary programming for adults and young people.

Nameless Sound: $20,000 (Art Works – Music)

To support the Creative Music Communities educational program for inner-city youth.

Spacetaker (aka Fresh Arts): $20,000 (Art Works – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works)

To support professional development programs for artists and arts administrators at Fresh Arts.

San Angelo

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts: $35,000 (Art Works – Folk & Traditional Arts)

To support a folk arts survey of the Concho Valley Region.

San Antonio

Centro Cultural Aztlan, Inc.: $25,000 (Art Works – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works)

To support a series of public engagement activities with Chicano/Latino arts and artists.

Esperanza Peace and Justice Center: $55,000 (Art Works – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works)

To support public programming that preserves the art and cultural traditions of San Antonio’s Westside neighborhood.

SAY Si: $15,000 (Art Works – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works)

To support an arts education program for youth for middle and high school students led by teaching and visiting guest artists.

Texarkana

City of Texarkana, Texas: $10,000 (Art Works – Visual Arts)

To support a public art project and an exhibition in the Texarkana Arts and Historic District.