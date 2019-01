“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Lawyers, Guns and Money

“…How was I to know

she was with the Russians too?

…I’m hiding in Honduras

I’m a desperate man

Send lawyers, guns and money

The shit has hit the fan.”

– Warren Zevon, “Lawyers, Guns & Money”

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan