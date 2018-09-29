Two Shows On View in Dallas’ Design District: Synchrodogs and Michelle Rawlings

by William Sarradet September 29, 2018
0
Synchrodogs: install shot at Galleri Urbane

Synchrodogs: Install shot at Galleri Urbane, Dallas

Synchrodogs: Slightly Altered at Galleri Urbane

Synchrodogs, now in their second Dallas showing, Slightly Altered at Galleri Urbane, are responsible for what is my favorite photograph from an era where editorial photography is passed around as currency on aesthetic blogs, often without credit. A young woman’s face is beaming behind a curtain of water droplets. Her rictus is unnaturally wide, her skin features a gallery of temporary tattoos. The duo insist their editorial work (with clients such as Swarovski and Lady Gaga) is separate from their art photography, though an inimical approach to dressing the body and placing it in the frame is present in everything they do.

An earlier work from Synchrodogs' "Diary"

An earlier work from Synchrodogs' "Diary" series (referenced in the text)

Synchrodogs, currently on view at Galleri Urbane

Synchrodogs, currently on view at Galleri Urbane in Dallas

Synchrodogs, currently on view at Galleri Urbane

Synchrodogs, currently on view at Galleri Urbane in Dallas

In this selection of photographs, set in the Carpathian Mountains of their native Ukraine, Tania Shcheglova and Roman Noven present anthropocentric meditations on material and the scale of humanity. Some photos are sized down a bit and will not be editioned, like the pieces featuring hip-jutting nude female models outfitted in what appears to be electrical tape, fishing lure and silver spray paint. Some are larger and will be editioned, like the shot of a simple outcropping of rocks, topped with various shapes and styles of road reflectors.

Through Oct. 6, 2018 

Michelle Rawlings at And Now

The unassuming strip mall that contains James Cope’s second version of And Now gallery is getting a makeover, which Cope isn’t all too happy about. Part of the charm of visiting And Now is to drive up to its facade, an atrophied vestige of prior industrial-cum-strip-mallism, only to be amazed by the lambent, fresh white interior. Alas, there’s not much one can do about Subway moving into the neighborhood.

Michelle Rawlings, Pearle Vision, at And Now, Dallas

Michelle Rawlings, Pearle Vision, on view at And Now in Dallas

Michelle Rawlings, The Star, on view at And Now in Dallas

Michelle Rawlings, The Star, on view at And Now in Dallas

At Michelle Rawlings’ second solo show with the gallery, she offers a small selection of paintings that show her breadth in ways we haven’t seen since her return to Dallas from the MFA program at RISD. Even the exhibition statement mentions her tendency toward Color Field in these last few years. But for this show, she branches out: The self-titled Pearle Vision Is a large, painted reproduction of a torn-out magazine ad that artificially blurs the reader’s depth perception while offering to provide access to new glasses. Rawlings wants to walks us through what we’re looking at when we seek to be healed. 

Through Oct 13,  2018, by appointment.

