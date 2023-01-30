Dallas Art Fair Announces 2023 Exhibitors

The Dallas Art Fair has announced the full list of exhibitors for its 15th edition of the fair taking place this April at the Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG) building. The 88 participating galleries come from across Texas and the United States, and from 20 countries, with over 75 percent of the exhibitors having participated in the fair in previous years. Returning exhibitors include 12.26 (Dallas), Broadway (New York), Night Gallery (Los Angeles), Perrotin (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai), The Hole (New York), and Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv), among others.

Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell told Glasstire, “Last year, the art fair returned in full force and at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic. The success of last year really highlighted Dallas’ influence on the art market and solidified our reputation as a high-quality fair. This year, I’m excited to welcome back many returning galleries and to host international exhibitors coming from as far and wide as Accra and Shanghai.”

Texas exhibitors include 12.26, Beatriz Esguerra Art, Conduit Gallery, Cris Worley Fine Arts, Erin Cluley Gallery, Galleri Urbane, Inman Gallery, Keijsers Koning, Martha’s Contemporary, Galerie Max Hetzler, McClain Gallery, Peter Augustus, Sicardi Ayers Bacino, Sputnik, Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden, Various Small Fires Dallas, and William Campbell Gallery. See below for the full list of exhibitors.

Dallas-based Galleri Urbane has participated in the Dallas Art Fair since 2011. Ree Willaford, Director and Curator at the gallery, told Glasstire, “I love the team at DAF and their thoughtful curation as to what galleries participate. I also appreciate that the Dallas Art Fair Foundation donates to local institutions, especially the Dallas Museum of Art’s acquisition fund to acquire art for its permanent collection. As fast as Dallas is growing, I think it is especially important, even as a local gallery, to be part of the fair, to meet new collectors and continue our relationships with friends and collectors of the gallery.”

Ricky Morales, Director and owner of Martha’s Contemporary in Austin echoed Ms. Willaford’s comments, stating, “This will be our second year at the Dallas Art Fair and we couldn’t be more excited. Last year we were able to expand our network of not only collectors, but curators and other galleries. The fair is an excellent opportunity for us to connect and catch up with people we’re not able to see on the regular. We feel fortunate to be included in a lineup of galleries and artists we admire from around the world!”

Returning attendees will notice that this year’s fair is debuting a redesigned floorplan to accommodate more spacious booths. A VIP Preview event will be held on Thursday, April 20, and general admission dates will be Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday, April 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Learn more about the Dallas Art Fair on the organization’s website.

2023 Dallas Art Fair Exhibitors

12.26 (Dallas)

1969 Gallery (New York)

Albertz Benda (New York)

Almeida & Dale (São Paulo)

Alexander Berggruen (New York)

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles)

Beatriz Esguerra Art (Bogotá, Miami, New York, Dallas)

Berry Campbell (New York)

Bienvenu Steinberg and J (New York)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

Blouin Division (Montreal, Toronto)

Broadway (New York)

Carl Kostyál (London, Milan, Stockholm)

Cecilia Brunson Projects (London)

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

Cris Worley Fine Arts (Dallas)

Cristina Grajales Gallery (New York)

David B. Smith (Denver)

Derek Eller Gallery (New York)

Dittrich & Schlechtriem (Berlin)

Drexel Galería (San Pedro Garza García)

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

Fabienne Levy Gallery (Lausanne)

Friends Indeed (San Francisco)

Gaa Gallery (Provincetown, Cologne)

Galerie Droste (Dusseldorf, Paris)

Galleri Urbane (Dallas)

Gallery 1957 (Accra)

Gordon Robichaux (New York)

GRIMM (Amsterdam, New York, London)

Half Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

HESSE FLATOW (New York, Amagansett)

Hollis Taggart (New York, Southport)

In lieu (Los Angeles)

Inman Gallery (Houston)

Jack Barrett (New York)

James Barron (Kent)

JDJ (New York, Garrison)

Josh Lilley (London)

Keijsers Koning (Dallas)

Kerlin Gallery (Dublin)

Louis Stern Fine Arts (Los Angeles)

Luce Gallery (Turin)

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Lyles & King (New York)

MARCH Gallery (New York)

Magenta Plains (New York)

Martha’s Contemporary (Austin)

Galerie Max Hetzler (Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa)

McClain Gallery (Houston)

Meliksetian | Briggs (Los Angeles)

Miles McEnery Gallery (New York)

Morán Morán (Los Angeles, Mexico City)

Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York)

Moskowitz Bayse (Los Angeles)

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery (New York)

Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

OCHI (Los Angeles, Ketchum)

Over the Influence (Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Paris)

Patel Brown (Toronto)

Perrotin (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai)

Peter Augustus (Dallas)

Piero Atchugarry Gallery (Garzón, Miami)

PM/AM (London)

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica (Barcelona)

Praise Shadows Art Gallery (Boston)

PROYECTOS MONCLOVA (Mexico City)

RONCHINI (London)

Saenger Galería (Mexico City)

Sapar Contemporary (New York)

Sears-Peyton Gallery (New York, Los Angeles)

Seasons LA (Los Angeles)

SECCI (Milan, Florence, Pietrasanta)

Shulamit Nazarian (Los Angeles)

Sicardi Ayers Bacino (Houston)

SOCO Gallery (Charlotte)

Sputnik Modern (Dallas)

Sundaram Tagore Gallery (New York, Singapore, London)

Tanya Leighton (Berlin)

Taubert Contemporary (Berlin)

The Hole (New York)

The Valley (Taos)

Tif Sigfrids (Athens)

Turner Carroll Gallery (Santa Fe)

Ulterior Gallery (New York)

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden (Dallas)

Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul)

Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv)

William Campbell Gallery (Ft. Worth)