Texas Museums to Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with Community Events

This coming weekend, on July 28, two Texas museums will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with community events. In San Antonio, the Briscoe Western Art Museum will host a day of swing music, chuck-wagon cooking, games, a Warhol-inspired shooting gallery, and more, from noon to four pm. The celebration pairs nicely with the museum’s current shows, Andy Warhol: Cowboys and Indians and Bill Schenck: Myth of the West. The museum’s President & CEO, Michael Duchemin, commented on the institution’s participation in celebrating the National Day of the Cowboy:

“The cowboy archetype is a true American icon that transcends time, gender, ethnicity, and geographic boundaries. As an institution dedicated to the preservation of the art and history of the American West, we are pleased to share this celebration of cowboy culture with the community.”

In the East Texas city of Orange, the Stark Museum of Art will celebrate the day with a panel discussion as a part of its current show Don Russell: Cowboys of Color. Starting at 2PM, the discussion will feature photographer Don Russell in conversation with award- and prize-winning cowboys from the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, including the event’s founder, Cleo Hearn. Other panelists include champion riders Myrtis Dightman, Bailey “The Prairie Kid,” and Jason Griffin, each of whom Russell photographed for his exhibition. A book signing with Russell of his monograph Cowboys of Color will follow the discussion.

Texas museums aren’t the only venues that will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with community events: from 10AM to 4PM, the Fort Worth Stockyards will host a parade, rodeo events, and various contests celebrating the American cowboy.

For a full schedule of events at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, go here. To learn more about the Stark Museum’s exhibition Don Russell: Cowboys of Color, go here. To learn about the Fort Worth Stockyards’s National Day of the Cowboy celebration, go here.