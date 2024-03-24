Briscoe Western Art Museum Celebrates 10th Anniversary

by Jessica Fuentes March 24, 2024


The Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio is marking its first decade with a new publication that showcases its permanent collection. 

A photograph of the cover a museum catalog.

Briscoe Western Art Museum, “The West Starts Here”

The book, titled The West Starts Here, provides historical context for the founding of the Briscoe and highlights key works from its collection. Historic works by artists such as Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington, Frank Tenney Johnson, Maynard Dixon, Edward S. Curtis, Albert Bierstadt, and Andy Warhol are featured alongside pieces in the collection by contemporary artists like Mark Maggiori, Kim Wiggins, Billy Schenck, Gladys Roldán-de-Moras, Logan Maxwell Hagege, John Coleman, Martin Grelle, and George Hallmark. 

The publication also includes writings by John T. Montford, the National Western Art Foundation Chair; Judith Sobre, Professor Emeritus of Art History at the University of Texas at San Antonio; Michael Duchemin, former President and CEO of the Briscoe; and Emily Crawford Wilson, Curator of Art at the Briscoe. Beyond the traditional scholarly writing, The West Starts Here features perspectives from 24 other community members, including Red Steagall, an actor, musician, and poet; U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett; Brenda Kingery, an artist and Institute of American Indian Arts trustee; and Dolph Briscoe IV, Ph.D., a Briscoe Western Art Museum board member who is the grandson of the museum’s namesakes, Texas Gov. Dolph Briscoe Jr. and his wife, Janey Slaughter Briscoe. 

A photograph of a book spread showcasing a stylized portrait on the left and a personal writing on the right by Brenda Kingery.

Briscoe Western Art Museum, “The West Starts Here”

In a press release, Liz Jackson, who joined the Briscoe as President and CEO in July 2023, commented, “The Briscoe is a relatively young museum, but we’re incredibly proud of our collection — and how it’s growing. The West Starts Here provides a glimpse into the vast representations of the West featured in the Briscoe’s collection. Blending a mix of historical and contemporary portrayals, the book presents a unique perspective into the collecting initiatives of the Briscoe during our first 10 years.”

The book premiered at the museum’s 2024 Night of Artists Exhibition and Sale, which took place this weekend. The West Starts Here will be available for purchase in-person and online.

