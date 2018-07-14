Art Boors: Veronica Ortuño of Las Cruxes in Austin

Neil Fauerso talks to Veronica Ortuño — owner and director of Las Cruxes in Austin (a gallery, shop, performance and community space) — about aesthetic development, her new projects in Detroit, and actualizing one’s vision.

“I’m really driven by people’s sincerity, and as far as curation goes — I feel like that means someone will meet me halfway.”

(This is the second podcast episode for Glasstire hosted by Fauerso. For the first episode, please go here.)

Listen below, or here on Glasstire’s Soundcloud channel.