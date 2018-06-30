The “Museum” is Dead. Get Over It.

The writer Rob Horning recently published an insightful essay in the summer issue of the magazine Even, about the implications of the selfie-driven museum experience, and the transformation of museums that is occurring in our time.
Horning’s observations about what social media is doing to museums (or more accurately, what museums are doing in response to social media) can be summarized in his line “Museums are no longer spaces in which to experience art, but rather spaces in which to perform the self having art experiences” (emphasis his). His essay echoes countless panel discussions at recent art fairs and CAA conventions about what is happening to museums — the bewildered hand-wringing among academics, curators, museum directors and trustees has become so ubiquitous as to practically be a Saturday Night Live parody of itself.
Museums, Horning writes, “no longer serve as a respite from commercialism but as its wellspring, replenishing its pool of symbols of aspirational prestige.” They “latch onto social media to boost their metrics,” becoming “an appendage of the phone and its platforms” and functioning solely to lend “an aspirational glamour to the digital documentation of one’s free time.”
He concludes damningly: “We can dispense with the idea that visitors come to museums to experience transcendence, or to cultivate their eye, or to participate in a novel social configuration. Instead, visitors are presumed to be ‘brand ambassadors,’ affiliate marketers who will eagerly promote an experience in exchange for perceiving themselves to be influential.”
Horning is right. Museums have become consumer playgrounds with something that was once understood as “art” filling in as the backdrop. But so what? Museums had been (still want to be) the new churches, and now, ironically, museums and churches have both become the new vaudeville halls, exhorting us to feel good with happy-clappy, immersive experiences that involve video projections and interactive performances. They provide the context in which we shop, abetted by our devices, for a concocted idea of ourselves. The thing that hath been, is that which shall be.
I share Horning’s dismay about what museums are turning into, but I don’t view the situation as bleakly as I imagine he does. What surprised me about his long, interesting, knowledgeable essay is that he never once mentioned artists. This is not uncommon in the art world: while you would never design an operating room without consulting a surgeon, or enter a complicated legal agreement without consulting a lawyer, major decisions regarding the selection, placement, and experience of art — decisions that sometimes involve many millions of dollars — are routinely made without ever consulting people who actually make the stuff.
Horning never introduces the question of what artists themselves intend, or how they understand this new smartphone paradigm, or what they think is interesting. He only tangentially brings up the question of how art itself is changing in this new social media world — a question that is far more interesting than “what is the purpose of museums.” Does he mean to say (by letting it go without saying) that artists will obviously just bend themselves to do whatever museums and art mobs demand of them? Some will of course, and already do, engage in the earnest influence-foraging and crowd-pleasing that denotes success in the attention economy. (I can’t wait until an artist makes a work in which the audience stands in line for nothing.) I’m not talking about the kind of so-called “selling out” that P.G. Wodehouse referred to when, after having reluctantly permitted TV and movie versions to be made of his Jeeves books, remarked, “today I should not object very strongly if somebody wanted to do Jeeves on Ice.” Wodehouse had already created something solid, whereas so much of the hash that museums are slinging today only looks good on a cell phone. (“But… the engagement we’re getting!”)
As for audience members, Horning does suggest that they might not buy into museums-as-vacuous-selfie-backdrops forever, when he comments that knockoffs like the Museum of Ice Cream and Rabbit Town in Sri Lanka “are too self-evidently contrived to have much lasting appeal.” But surely the same goes for any museum experience, even one by a “real” artist, that involves a long line followed by less than a minute in some tarted-up groove-closet. And if I, a lifelong and avid museum-goer, would prefer to find my pleasures elsewhere than this new direction of museums (specifically in the back galleries with the old stuff), then obviously there are artists who are already way ahead of me.
All of which is to say: I care far less about the plight of museums than about what artists themselves are up to. I don’t want to know about the artists who want in; I want to know about the artists who want out. Let’s even drop the term ‘artist’ to make it easier to distinguish the shit from the shineola: there are people out there looking at and interpreting the world, making stuff out of thin air, who are not engaging much with the art world. What are they doing? What does their work look like? How are they distributing it? Would we even be able to recognize what they are doing as art?
I realize I’m summoning a romanticized, La Bohème version of artist outsiderdom; but isn’t it always true, as Honoré Daumier (whose acidic cartoons are used to illustrate Horning’s article) might suggest? Away from the crowds and inanity of those 19th century salons, as Daumier well knew, were the Refusés, the artists we were all weaned to revere for their rejection of the status quo. What seems inevitable in retrospect can have been anything but easy or comfortable at the time. And the contemporary so-called art that we’re all photographing ourselves in front of in museums will, much like those academy painters in Daumier’s cartoons, be forgotten, and in a hurry.
I suspect that great artists will run, are running, from the art world mess so fast that nobody knows what they are doing or where. Meanwhile nobody really knows what “art” will be in the post-camera, post-Internet, post-smartphone, post-Twitter world, but they sense it won’t be — it no longer is — what we have understood it to be for millennia. And so they’re making do and filling space with whatever is easy, because the only currency that matters (other than actual currency, which always matters) is virtual bums in seats.
I have faith in the artists. They always find a way.
Nice piece, Rainey. And timely for me. I was in Cowtown last Friday on a shoot and stopped by the Modern to see the Takashi Murakami show. I’m a member, but it also turned out to be “free day” which may have changed the crowd. It was very crowded, with many in their 20’s to 30’s.
As a working artist, amateur art historian (I quit my Ph.D. to open up a commercial photo studio in Columbus, Ohio) and capitalist investor, I try observe everything. I will not review the exhibit here, but it really did hit home.
Art does indeed have to be selfie-bait!
I have never seen so much cell phone camera action. Outstretched arms with people dancing in circles, kids posed with the art, group shots of friends and more. All shot vertically, of course. Something I’ve never understood either.
Much of my work is whimsical and fun. Not to mention loud. But I have never really valued the social media aspect. I missed the impact. Even though Facebook posts have gotten me a show or two.
Sorry to be long winded. The museum may be dead. The gallery may be dead. Although I dread it — Long Live Fakebook (or whatever social media is hip next).
Art galleries and museums are dinosaurs and many will go the same way as Tower Records and Blockbuster Video. The BIG Museums are financial write offs such as the Menil, Dia and such. If an artist is not “in” well, they will be never “in”. Twenty-five years ago I gave up that path and decided to make art and make art happen outside the walls. I call it Art Everywhere. My longest ongong project is Sculpture for New Orleans. According to some it has change the fabric of the city and it now a city of Food, Music and Art, The City of Art and Magic. The trick is to keep the sticky fingered dinosaurs out and keep it for the artists or it will die. Michael Manjarris
Zing!
Do you *really* want nothing to do with artists that want in? Often time getting into THE museum or THE show means as an artist you get THE funding.
What are we to do, those who want to fund their practice without eating up our income that is apportioned for, say, medical costs, etc?
But, I’ll quote my philosophy professor “if it’s money you want, get into porn.”
There are days I take into serious consideration whether or not I could sit on cake in front of a webcam to “fund my practice”.
Wrote this a few weeks ago but it seems pertinent:
Cognitive Dissonance: “In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort (psychological stress) experienced by a person who simultaneously holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values.” Tomorrow is the first day of summer in the United States. It also marks a time for museums to launch their summer spectacle of blockbuster shows. Crowd pleasers that bring numbers and bank through the doors. At a time when children are being removed from their parents at the US border, the US pulls out of the UN Human Rights Council, and the various other social and ecological issues that face us all, are we in a cognitive dissonant phase? Don’t give me, “I need art to escape”. Art is escape sure. But art is also about Truths and speaking about the times in which we live. Maybe the one thing we all need right now, is not to “escape” into our own social media narcissism of selfies but face reality as it is. Escape is something that we have all been doing for far too long. This is not about the merits of the works in any blockbuster show… it’s about questioning us as an artistic and societal collective in the context of our contemporary political and social times… Are there other types of shows all these museums could put together for their summer audience? Are we all Nero(s)? It’s leaving me with a bad taste in my mouth.
I tend to go to museums mid-week early opening times and can say I see few if any of the “aspirational” selfie wanderers. Also at galleries there are plenty of serious art viewers. What I do see is a lot of weekend 1st timers, school age kids, and a few that seem to be attendance because of a social gathering events like a musical performance, performance works, or film. Yes there are too damn many selfies in the mix and 10x, yes museums are suffering from the graying effect. Patrons are thinning out, new ones are being recruited and museums are working overtime to stop the bleeding. But in the big picture museums are likely to weather out hard times while our cultureally deprived President is doing everything he can to ignore culture all together.
PS Years ago I lived 12 blocks from the Met in NYC and saw a parallel phenomenon of museum goers who seemed to have “other” reasons to visit art museums. Mainly it was to flirt, hookup or impress a business associate. I asked a guard that worked there what she observed when she watch museums visitors during the day. She paused, and spoke “… it seems like a lot of people like to saddle up close to an art object, look around, and cut a big fart”. Like they got away with something”
Something never change art museums.