Notes on Artists and Social Media

Artists have always had to contend with popular media. Sometimes the dynamic is symbiotic, other times antagonistic. Art often requires physical boundaries — galleries, theaters, concert halls — in order to be properly contextualized. But opportunities for physical exhibitions and events are largely nonexistent during a pandemic. Social media can seem the best way to get your work to a public. But is it?

Artists cultivate and rely on rich internal worlds — robust machineries of meaning making. Art takes time, isolation, and is often fragile. Social media makes us porous, distracted, diffuse. It encourages us to frame our work within conventions of platform-specific discourse, to repeat patterns and repost clichés in exchange for attention. The arts have commercial and social pressures no different from any other field: marketability, timeliness, etc. Social media amplifies and distorts these issues, and adds its own demands.

It’s like making art with PowerPoint. A few have done it, conscious of and exploiting the limitations and clichés, but mostly in the end it just looks like PowerPoint. Same with social media — everything looks like social media. You are one among the endless stream, along with the meme of the week and someone’s new puppy. Speaking of puppies, a number of years back I posted a found photo of a puppy that wasn’t mine and labeled it “new puppy!” It received more likes and comments than anything I had posted to date, and took less than a minute to “make” and post. Creative and research projects that took weeks or months and hundreds of hours couldn’t compete. Fake puppy defeated them all.

Oscar Wilde said that a writer — and I would add every kind of artist — is “someone who has taught his mind to misbehave.” There are no ways in which using social media is avant- garde, unless we come at it fully obliquely, from the outskirts, beneath or around its social and political assumptions and emotional reductionism. Successful posts, or even merely acceptable posts, exist within a range of evolving trends. Social media rewards you for coloring within lines drawn by others. Likes and reposts are awarded to the conventional — even if the convention is but hours or days old. A truly avant-garde post would generally garner minimal response. It doesn’t compute. It’s not part of the conversation, and outside the bounds of what we might call an Overton window of social media.

Over the years I’ve made a series of critical media-art projects that went directly at the assumptions of social media and the internet in general. But critiques about social media that were once controversial are now commonly acknowledged, and we continue to participate. We know that Facebook is a data inhaling advertising platform, for example, and that its 2.6. million users are the product. We know it was a key enabler in the 2016 election, and it’s happening again. We know it is propelled by propaganda, influence campaigns, and bots, and that it thrives on conspiracies, anger, and outrage.