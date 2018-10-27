Feel-Good Memes of Yore

I was pleased to stumble on the following poems recently in a little volume titled Poems of Gratitude. These mini-anthologies put out by Everyman’s Library are really wonderful; they’re among the highest and best examples of the pocket-gift-book genre (literal slim volumes of poetry). Reading long-dead people lately reminds me not only that rough times are nothing unusual, but also that people have always needed reassurance. People have always ached for consolation. Yes: people have always needed feel-good memes.

But if your tastes don’t run toward pithy aphorisms about mindfulness (pictured with a sunset or a dog in the background), here’s something in the same vein, but better. These two lovely poems, written in 1885 and 1655, respectively, are about keeping calm and being nice to yourself. I like them. Perhaps you will too.

My own heart let me more have pity on

My own heart let me more have pity on; let

Me live to my sad self hereafter kind,

Charitable; not live this tormented mind

With this tormented mind tormenting yet.

I cast for comfort I can no more get

By groping round my comfortless, than blind

Eyes in their dark can day or thirst can find

Thirst’s all-in-all in all a world of wet.

Soul, self; come, poor Jackself, I do advise

You, jaded, let be; call off thoughts awhile

Elsewhere; leave comfort root-room; let joy size

At God knows when to God knows what; whose smile

‘s not wrung, see you; unforeseen times rather — as skies

Betweenpie mountains — lights a lovely mile.

Gerard Manley Hopkins, 1885

Sonnet 19

When I consider how my light is spent,

Ere half my days, in this dark world and wide,

And that one Talent which is death to hide

Lodged with me useless, though my Soul more bent

To serve therewith my Maker, and present

My true account, lest he returning chide;

“Doth God exact day-labour, light denied?”

I fondly ask. But patience, to prevent

That murmur, soon replies, “God doth not need

Either man’s work or his own gifts; who best

Bear his mild yoke, they serve him best. His state

Is Kingly. Thousands at his bidding speed

And post o’er Land and Ocean without rest:

They also serve who only stand and wait.”

John Milton, c. 1655