Rainey Knudson’s Farewell Lecture

by Glasstire April 27, 2019
Glasstire founder Rainey Knudson recounts the history of the online magazine about visual art in Texas, shares her thoughts about life in the age of Internet media, and reveals, among other things, how she learned the legal definition of libel, and what our top five most-read articles of all time are (to date). This talk was part of Knudson’s “farewell tour” of Texas in the spring of 2019. Recorded at the University of Houston College of Architecture, April 23, 2019.

