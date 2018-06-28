Warhol Foundation’s Idea Fund Seeking Paid Intern in Houston

In Houston, The Andy Warhol Foundation’s Idea Fund, which is a re-granting program, is administered by the non-profits DiverseWorks, Aurora Picture Show, and Project Row Houses. Right now the Idea Fund is seeking candidates for its Houston-based 2018-19 internship, which runs from August 2018 to May 2019, and “provides a university student or young professional with a paid internship opportunity to work in non-profit arts administration.”

Via DiverseWorks, the primary Intern tasks are:

Website maintenance and updating

Social media maintenance and updating

Organization, administrative and data management assistance

Communication with artists

For a sense of what the intern will be helping the Fund work toward in Houston: “The Idea Fund provides funding for artist-generated or artist-centered projects in the Greater Houston area that exemplify unconventional, interventionist, conceptual, entrepreneurial, participatory, or guerrilla artistic practices.”

The application deadline is July 1, 2018. The pay is $12 an hour for 6-10 hours per week.

For more on this and for the application, please go here.