Greater Houston Artists: Idea Fund Opens 15th Grant Cycle, Deadline is Nov. 15

Attention, Greater Houston-area artists! The Idea Fund, which is a re-granting program administered by Houston non-profit DiverseWorks in partnership with Houston’s Project Row Houses and Aurora Picture Show (and funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation), has opened its 15th cycle of grants to individual artists or collectives in the Houston region, providing 12 grants of $5,000 each. (For a list of 2021 grantees and projects, please go here.)

The grantees will be selected by a three-person jury panel who will look for innovative, experimental, public-facing visual art projects that expand our understanding of how art exists in the world, address community needs, or “exemplify new ways of working in, for, and with community.” Jurors will also search for proposals that take “innovative approaches to the urgent questions of our moment and create lasting impacts on its intended communities.” The accessibility of projects will be considered, either as an in-person or online event, project, or program.

Applicants are encouraged to attend an online Info Session to learn more. The sessions will take place via Zoom on the following dates and times: Thursday, October 14 at 4 pm, and Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 pm.

The deadline to apply is November 15, 2021. Considered individuals and collectives must reside in Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Waller, Chambers, Liberty, Austin, or Montgomery County. For more information and to apply, please go here.