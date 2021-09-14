Greater Houston Artists: Idea Fund Opens 15th Grant Cycle, Deadline is Nov. 15

by Glasstire September 14, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Idea Fund logo Houston Texas grant for artists

Attention, Greater Houston-area artists! The Idea Fund, which is a re-granting program administered by Houston non-profit DiverseWorks in partnership with Houston’s Project Row Houses and Aurora Picture Show (and funded by the Andy Warhol Foundation), has opened its 15th cycle of grants to individual artists or collectives in the Houston region, providing 12 grants of $5,000 each. (For a list of 2021 grantees and projects, please go here.)

The grantees will be selected by a three-person jury panel who will look for innovative, experimental, public-facing visual art projects that expand our understanding of how art exists in the world, address community needs, or “exemplify new ways of working in, for, and with community.” Jurors will also search for proposals that take “innovative approaches to the urgent questions of our moment and create lasting impacts on its intended communities.” The accessibility of projects will be considered, either as an in-person or online event, project, or program.

Applicants are encouraged to attend an online Info Session to learn more. The sessions will take place via Zoom on the following dates and times: Thursday, October 14 at 4 pm, and Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 pm.

The deadline to apply is November 15, 2021. Considered individuals and collectives must reside in Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Waller, Chambers, Liberty, Austin, or Montgomery County. For more information and to apply, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

2021 Idea Fund Grantees Announced

January 8, 2021

Gotta Idea? Idea Fund Round Four webinar Thursday

July 11, 2011

To Boldly Fund, Where No One Has Funded...

December 9, 2011

Idea Fund Announces 2013 Grantees

November 30, 2012

Idea Fund Announces Emergency Relief Grant For Greater...

April 13, 2020

Top Five: November 23, 2017

November 23, 2017

Houston’s Idea Fund Round 12 (2020) Winners Announced

December 20, 2019

2014 Idea Fund Grantees Announced

December 17, 2013

Houston’s Idea Fund Announces 2019 Grantees

December 7, 2018

The G.A.R. Driftwood Festival Needs Your Beach Finds

March 13, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: