Glasstire Names Brandon Zech as News Editor

Glasstire is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Zech as News Editor. Over the past three years, Zech has served as the publication’s Assistant Editor, regularly publishing news, podcasts, and articles for the site. His new position comes as Glasstire continues to grow in audience, staff, and influence. Zech will oversee the writing and publication of news content for the magazine, and will utilize his relationships with artists and arts professionals across Texas to contribute to and produce thorough, well-researched news stories.

Christina Rees, Glasstire’s Editor-in-Chief, will continue her role overseeing content on the site, as Glasstire expands its production of articles, columns, essays, reviews, profiles, audio, and video content.

States Rees: “We are thrilled to have Brandon Zech take an executive role over our news section, as it’s often the most limber, responsive, and trafficked section of Glasstire. We’ve not had a dedicated editor of the news section before this, but Glasstire has notably grown in recent years, and the art news in Texas is hopping; we need someone to oversee all of this news! This is a much-needed executive appointment. Zech is perceptive, traveled, and trusted. He’s uniquely positioned to take on this responsibility.”

Glasstire’s publisher and founder, Rainey Knudson, said about Zech’s new position: “Brandon Zech joined us just a few years ago straight out of his undergraduate studies, and he has quickly become a familiar presence in the statewide Texas art world. With his promotion, Glasstire is going to have an editor dedicated to news for the first time ever. We’re growing because the audience for art in Texas is growing, and we look forward to expanding the conversation with Brandon in this key new role.”

Prior to joining Glasstire, Zech studied Art History at the University of Houston and worked for a number of Houston-based arts organizations, including the Aurora Picture Show, DiverseWorks, The Printing Museum, and Project Row Houses. He also served on several boards across Houston, including the Center for Arts Leadership Student Board at the University of Houston, and the Houston Fringe Festival Committee.

In his work for Glasstire, Zech has come to be known for his in-depth news reporting and his appearances in Glasstire’s weekly Top Five videos. His articles regularly address trends and peculiarities happening in the (art) world at large, and he has championed alternative ways of thinking about the spaces we occupy. During his time at Glasstire, Zech has reviewed numerous festivals across Texas, including the Fusebox Festival, CounterCurrent, Experimental Action, and Day for Night. He has also written about exhibitions at various institutions and galleries across the state, and has profiled artists in long-form writing and podcasts.

You can read Zech’s writing here.

About Glasstire

Glasstire is an online magazine that covers visual art in Texas. Its mission is to expand the conversation about art in the state. It has been continuous operation since January 2001. It is a non-profit 501(c)(3) publication, supported in part by grants from The Houston Endowment, The Brown Foundation, Inc., the National Endowment for the Arts, the Greater Houston Community Foundation, the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission for the Arts. Glasstire’s name is an homage to Robert Rauschenberg’s sculptures of tires cast in glass. The artworks evoke traveling great distances, at great speed, with great clarity.

Glasstire is the oldest web-only art magazine in the country.