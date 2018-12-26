Fine Art Galleries in Department Stores? Old News.

On Christmas Eve, The Wall Street Journal published a piece about the future of the department store. With the popularity of online shopping, some are trying out new and unique ideas to save the stores. The Journal reports many examples, including this one from Texas:

In Plano, Texas, a company called Neighborhood Goods last month opened what Chief Executive Matt Alexander calls a new type of department store that sells products from furniture to sweaters and hosts events. Everything in the store is for sale, including the art on the walls, the cutlery in the restaurant and the chairs in communal spaces.

Art from the walls? In a department store? Glasstire’s Brandon Zech and a few other people from online journals and blogs are quick to point out that the concept of art galleries in department stores is far from a new idea. Artistsnetwork.com points to the The Vincent Price Collection at Sears included gallery paintings and other works by Rembrandt, Chagall, Picasso, Whistler and many contemporary artists of the day. It included a watercolor by Andrew Wyeth and a painting by Salvador Dali commissioned by Price. While the price tags for these painters’ works add some questions about their authenticity, Artistsnetwork also think that some were legit, so at least a few shoppers in the late 1960s got some real bargains.

An amateur sleuth at culturalghosts.blogspot.com digs into several examples, including two prints by Goya from his famous series of etchings called Los Caprichos:

Unscrupulous publishers churned out prints like this long after Goya’s death, and even though they used the original printing plates, they did so without Goya’s permission. This flooded the market with unauthorized editions that degraded in quality as time went on. The problem is so rampant that when you Google it, “Goya Caprichos forgery” autocompletes before “Goya Caprichos.”

Below is a video made by Sears with Vincent Price describing the collection.