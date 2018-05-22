Artadia Announces Houston Finalists

Artadia has announced the five finalists for its ninth award cycle in Houston. Since 1999, Artadia has awarded over $3 million to more than 310 artists in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. The five finalists will receive studio visits with second-round jurors, who will ultimately select two artists as awardees to receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds.

The finalists were selected by jurors Huma Bhabha, artist; Dean Daderko, curator, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, and Claire D’Alba, curator, Art in Embassies. D’Alba states, “The Artadia Houston submissions were incredibly diverse. The range of artists’ backgrounds and cultural identities was notable, but the variety of media and practice was also striking. It was a pleasure to spend time considering the work of so many hard-working artists, and I’m inspired by how much vibrant and compelling art is being made in Houston.”

Okay, here are the finalists, who are indeed a diverse group:

Francis Almendarez

Rabea Ballin

Natasha Bowdoin

Dana Frankfort

Angel Oloshove

Congratulations to all and good luck!