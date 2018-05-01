Take a Closer Look at Delacroix With Someone Who Knows Delacroix

If any institution in Texas can get you closer in person and in spirit to the work of the great Eugène Delacroix (d. 1863), it would be the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. The Kimbell continues its long-running Art In Context series on Wednesday, May 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the Museum, with a talk titled “Delacroix: Taking a Close Look.”

Peter Van de Moortel, assistant conservator of paintings at the Kimbell, will present the talk. Via the Kimbell: “Pictures from the collections of The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Kimbell provide the base for Van de Moortel to delve into Delacroix’s signature style, sharing new insights on the genesis of some of the painter’s works.” Also, Delacroix “…was defined as ‘wholly unacademic’ in his approach to painting — with a strong focus on the intuitive side of both painting and the experience of a picture; thus, mapping Delacroix’s technique is a challenge.”

Van de Moortel has been with the Kimbell since 2017. He holds advanced degrees from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Brussels. “Before joining the Kimbell staff, he served as the Sherman Fairchild Fellow in the Department of Paintings Conservation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where his technical research into Delacroix’s paintings began in earnest.”

Again, the talk takes place Wednesday, May 9, at 12:30 p.m. in the Kimbell’s Piano Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.