A Printmaking Celebration Comes to the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth will host Print Jam, a printmaking celebration in the museum’s Piano Pavilion. Happening in conjunction with the Kimbell’s current show, Goya in Black and White, this event seeks to demystify the process of printmaking: while sometimes producing results that look similar to drawings, printmaking techniques are varied and involved, and can be difficult to grasp from explanation alone.

Print Jam will feature presentations from guest artists about their print works, and also demonstrations of various printmaking processes. Part of this showcase will be a steamroller print event in which registered artists will have their large-scale woodcut blocks printed by a steamroller. It’s an opportunity for visitors to learn about the techniques of making a relief print, from carving, to inking, to printing, and it’s also a chance to compare finished prints pulled by the steamroller with the carved blocks they were made from.

In addition, the Print Jam includes a Printmakers’ Showcase, which will feature local artists and art students sharing their works with the public. For the kids in attendance, there will be an art-making station hosted by the Kimbell’s educators, where visitors can make and take home a monotype print.

If you’re interested in learning more about printmaking, be on the lookout for the upcoming Southern Graphics Council International Conference, which is scheduled to be held in North Texas in March of 2019.

For more information on the Kimbell’s printmaking celebration on November 11 from 12-3PM, go here. Some FAQs about the event are below, via the museum.

Parking

Click here to learn about available free parking around the Kimbell campus.

Where will the event be located?

Print Jam will take place inside and in front of the Piano Pavilion. The Printmakers’ Showcase will be in the Pavilion Lobby.

What if it rains?

This is a rain-or-shine event! In the case of inclement weather, the steamroller press will be located in the Kimbell’s underground garage; all other activities will be inside the Piano Pavilion.

Who may I invite?

Anyone! This is a free community event and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Will I get to see the Goya exhibition?

There is no charge to see the special exhibition Goya in Black and White, and it will be open on Sunday from noon to 5 PM.

Is food available for purchase?

Click here for information about the Buffet Restaurant and Piano Pavilion Café.