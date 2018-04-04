Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is Boss, Rad, Cool, Lit

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM), the largest history museum in Texas, is celebrating 85 years with a Founder’s Day celebration from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, April 14. To honor the museum’s founders, PPHM will have free admission that day.

Hattie Anderson, founder of PPHM, had a vision to “collect the record of life here and hand this on to the children of the future.” “I think Hattie would have been excited about the expansion that has taken place over the years,” says Hattie’s nephew. As an expression of the breadth of the Museum, some the activities planned for Founder’s Day include making soap like the pioneers, exploring how fossils are made, and creating pop art.

Pop art? Its current exhibition of pop art is self-described as “boss, rad, cool, lit.” If you’re up near Canyon, TX, don’t miss it.