Buy Art Books in Bulk, or Just Enjoy the Monsters

18 Jan 2018
Art book lovers and (no offense to the book lovers) collage artists—rejoice! San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum is hosting its annual McNay Library Book Sale next week, January 25, from 4-7pm. The books, art-related exhibition announcements, magazines, and auction catalogs are seemingly sold garage sale style, both in price and action: “Most items will be priced from FREE to $3, with a small number of higher priced books. Cash or check only—no bills over $10, please.”

The McNay states that there will be no children’s books this year, but admission is free during the book sale and monster-loving kids should love two of the current exhibitions, Behind the Screen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Stage Frights: Madness, Monsters, Mayhem.

