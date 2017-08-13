Advertise   Donate
Art Dirt 9: Please Stop Painting the Electrical Boxes (a discussion)

13 Aug 2017
2 Comments
In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees discuss the response to Rainey’s article about painting electrical boxes as public art. (To play the podcast, click on the Soundcloud logo below, and then click again on the orange play button. You can also listen to it here.)

 

