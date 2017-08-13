Art Dirt 9: Please Stop Painting the Electrical Boxes (a discussion)

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees discuss the response to Rainey’s article about painting electrical boxes as public art. (To play the podcast, click on the Soundcloud logo below, and then click again on the orange play button. You can also listen to it here.)
Everyone that I’ve heard from likes the random artwork.
You had me until you defended the Jehovah on Fannin. I have to see that piece of crap every day. It’s worse than any decorated electrical box.