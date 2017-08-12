Not a Hobby: Catherine Fairbanks

Advertise   Donate
The 8th episode of Not a Hobby features Cathy Fairbanks, an artist living and working in Los Angeles who truly sees herself as having a dual career as a nurse and an artist.

She primarily works in sculpture, specifically ceramics. But her work doesn’t really look like traditional ceramics — they kind of morph into wonky-yet-delicate assemblages with materials like papier-mâché.

You can find out more about her work at catherinefairbanks.net.

 

