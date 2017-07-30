Please Stop Painting The Electrical Boxes (A Public Art Proposal)

You’ve probably seen one. Stopped at an intersection, it’s hard to miss a large, cheerfully painted metal box on the corner. For some reason, decorating these electrical boxes, which are generally about the size of a small refrigerator, has become a global trend in the last decade. City governments on every continent seem to love hiring artists for this. They cite reasonable-sounding arguments like “it’s a low-cost, high visual impact project” and “it beautifies neighborhoods” and “it helps instill civic pride.”
In Houston, the underlying idea for our local box-painting effort is that it “converts blight into art by painting the blank canvases around the city.” What’s not to love?
Well for starters, when have you ever looked at a blank electrical box on the street and thought, “Gee, I wish someone with moderate artistic skills would paint a toucan on that?” For that matter, when have you ever thought about a blank electrical box at all? Consider how, undecorated, these things disappear into the urban landscape. They aren’t “blight” — certainly not in the way that litter or abandoned buildings are. Electrical boxes are something you probably never noticed, until your local municipality started decorating them.
I think this bizarre trend has less to do with beautification than it does with cities wanting to take control of street art, to make it sanctioned, palatable, institutional, and toothless.
But it also speaks to our ingrained prejudice towards the urban landscape as being “unnatural.” We admire mountain vistas that appear untouched by humans, but our highways, skyscrapers, and even landfills are every bit as natural as a beaver dam or an anthill. Sure, what we create is oftentimes harmful to ourselves and to the environment. But our cities are natural — because we are nature.
But we don’t see it that way, and so we feel the need to embellish things unnecessarily. In any landscape, your eye naturally edits out the unimportant stuff. I argue that we should allow certain structures in our cities to remain invisible. People aren’t necessarily asking for decoration in their lives, and one man’s beautification is another man’s visual imposition. None of the arguments for painting electrical boxes answers the basic question: Does our attention need to be drawn to these things? It’s like the Cow Parade: it seems fun until you realize it’s really not. Today, no self-respecting city would put public funds towards plopping a bunch of decorated fiberglass cows around town. And I predict that the fad for spiffing up electrical boxes will seem similarly cheesy in the near future.
Of course, there are doubtless those who don’t agree with me. I got into trouble on Instagram recently for criticizing a similar effort involving a particularly ugly stretch of highway in Houston.
As a growing city, we have many sparkling new — or newly refurbished — highways, so this filthy, charmless bit of road is something of an anomaly. The bridges spanning it are edged with chain-link fencing, which by design is virtually transparent and empty. But somebody in Houston thought it would be a good idea to insert colorful plastic strips into that void. (Apparently the project, which originally involved images by local schoolchildren, was botched by TXDot, which insisted on a bland abstract design.) What this muddled, too-many-cooks-in-the-kitchen effort ended up with is essentially lipstick on a pig. Before, you didn’t notice how dirty the pig was, because you weren’t being asked to look at it.
If public art is going to dominate the visual landscape, it’s got to be so great that most people enjoy the experience of it. And it’s also got to make sense. If not, you’re just foisting stuff on people. To me, these decorated freeway overpasses are just as incongruous as a Jeff Koons would be in the middle of Yellowstone Park.
Of course, ultimately the worst of all this is not the effect on the viewers or the urban landscape. It’s the effect on the artists themselves.
No artist ever woke up one morning and spontaneously said, “I sure which I could decorate an electrical box!” or “I sure feel like decorating a pre-cast cow sculpture!” But if any eager young artist has attended a seminar on having a career, they know they have to look for paid opportunities to do something that at least sort of resembles making art. They are happy at the prospect of getting paid something — rates vary wildly from city to city, but in Houston it’s $750 — and so they gamely send in their proposal for how they would decorate an electrical box, even though that is probably the last thing they would choose to do if they had their druthers.
Good artists make their best work when they’re given as much freedom as possible to design their project. Just imagine if every city in America stopped asking artists to decorate electrical boxes, or parking meters, or garbage trucks, or freeway overpasses, and instead started sending out this public art brief:
Hello. We want art. We want the best art we can possibly get. We’ve got some money to pay for it.
We will accept any proposal. Any length of time, any budget: permanent to impermanent. From a marble statue, to a performance crawling up a sidewalk.
BUT KEEP IN MIND we do not have unlimited resources, and we do not have unlimited staff. What we DO have is unlimited openness to your ideas for making our city awesome. Look around and tell us what you think. Shock us. Surprise Us. Challenge Us. Hit us with your best shot.
We accept $1,000 proposals; we accept $1,000,000 (or more) proposals. We may or may not accept any proposal we receive this year if none of them are right. It depends, mostly on the concept but also on feasibility.
Let’s amaze and delight people.
Let’s change the way we see the world.
Good luck.
Thank you. Mural fever is wearing me out – and I like the mural gang – but does it have to be on every flat surface? Time to give it a rest.
Another article from someone who isn’t an artist having an opinion about something that has nothing to do with you.
As an artist who appreciates civic art and has participated in the mini-mural project, it was my chance to make the city of Houston a better place. Your griping is obnoxious. Your ignorance is obnoxious. It’s not your work – it’s the work of artists – many of whom struggle to make ends meet in a city with limited opportunities and much competition.
In the words of Kendrick Lamar: “Be humble…Sit down.” You know the rest.
She is not an artist but definitely knows more about it than most ‘Artists.’ People name call when they don’t have a good argument to make. Using the Humble lyric is innapropriate in this forum.
Here’s some reasons why there’s nothing wrong with painting the electrical boxes, Rainey.
1. In addition to ‘beautifying’ the built environment, public art invests $ in contemporary artists. Small projects allow artists, at all levels, access to public commission opportunities.
2. An artwork that is literally and intellectually accessible to a wide public doesn’t make it bad.
3. I agree that most of the painted electrical boxes are unsuccessful; so be it.
4. Public $ is spent on the arts with input from the ‘stakeholders’– and is placed somewhere in the public realm. Private money can be spent however the source chooses–perhaps following your idea for a call for proposals–and lots of bad art is commissioned that way, too.
5. Many talented artists have made good work–even their best work–within strict guidelines.
6. And just as an aside, I like the Jeff Koons sculpture in a prairie. Similar to the Ingmar&Dragset Prada store in a West Texas desert, incongruity is what made it interesting.
Chelby, thanks for the reply. A few thoughts:
1. Investing $ in contemporary artists is something I wholeheartedly support.
2. Agreed 100% — indeed, I think the greatest works of art succeed because they resonate with anybody.
3. Personally, I can’t live with “so be it.”
4. Unfortunately, yes, there is bad art everywhere. Good art is the exception. Great art is rare.
5. Just because talented artists can make anything work doesn’t mean they should have to.
6. Well, I am glad to have seen Old Faithful before the site acquired any contemporary art. As for the Prada store, I think it’s the contemporary version of Marie Antoinette’s fake shepherd cabin. And I don’t mean that as a compliment.
When ART is viewed as a commodity, this is what happens. It is merely a decoration – used to “beautify” eyesores – concrete walls, bridges, concrete parking lots. Art devoid of meaning… Paint those soulless cows!
Meanwhile, graffiti is a serious crime. See: http://www.statutes.legis.state.tx.us/Docs/PE/htm/PE.28.htm
Ah, freedom.
I agree with you 100%. “…undecorated, these things disappear into the urban landscape…” I’ve thought this many times myself as I’ve driven around Dallas I never noticed the boxes until suddenly I see what looks like an oversized discarded suntan lotion container next to some neo-urban-classical mcmansion townhome. I had one once in the front yard of one of my homes in suburbia. I planted a bushy crepe myrtle on the street side and a mid-sized juniper on my front window view side and never noticed it again. The plants are still there, btw, bushier and hiding it even better after all these years.
I hope your reasoning behind writing this was boredom and not for any other reason. Sheeesh. too much to even get started
How easily you’ve forgotten Houston a mere 5-10 years ago with absolutely no public mural art to speak of. So many other cities and countries do amazing work at commissioning murals and beautifying the city, while Houston just did nothing, probably because everyone is in such a damn rush and doesn’t look at the urban landscape much. Houston has realized it’s needed to catch up with “trends” as you call them, and this is a chance to add more local flavor to the local space. Your proposal is like asking for a revolution without dance. Lighten up and stop raining on the parade!
Agreed, but you will still have a small group of people “selecting” proposals, and that as we know is always a crap shoot. I like the wording of your proposal very much.
On the other hand, it appears that some of the boxes are done by younger less experienced artists that may have never been accepted anywhere, so maybe the project will give them the confidence to move on and up. Who knows.
Heh. This is funny.
My 2 cents: We are all familiar with the fact that Houstonians are really supportive of the arts. Especially the tacky stuff. Historically. I mean look at the art car phenomenon, that God awful “Creation of Adam” super bowl mural, the Love wall on 19th, the “buiscut paint” mural on westheimer…. I mean, for real. It’s a thing. It doesn’t mean it’s bad art. It’s low brow. I personally might not like all of it and its certainly not always the most attractive. Art cars aside, most of it says very little about anything except for the hashtags plastered all over it (at least these days). And to boot it’s public. It’s all there because it’s accessible, “different”, sometimes interesting, and ultimately someone had more balls than you or I to do it.
Also, to make a general and broad sweeping statement: houstonians don’t really like paying for art (note: properly). This isnt a notion unique to this city… its a general public thing. *Almost* every Joe Schmoe who wants a mural painted on their business or residence is looking for a “deal”. Ie. how can I get this orgiginal thing but have it like Etsy so artists feel like they must compete to have the lowest prices on an original item they (may or may not) have skillfully produced. Also fuck Etsy. Anyone who collects/patron (aka people who know better)- would scoff at this notion, I understand: this song is not about you. And as much as I cringe every time I pass the electrical box with a bomb pop popsicle that appears to be a very erect dog penis (and yes… its playing with a kitty cat) on my way to work, there is merit to the program that produced this… this thing. It’s pretty incredible actually. This program (at the least for this project) is keen to this novel idea of actually compensating artists for their time… and paying fairly well. Something that some of the non profits here only became (somewhat) more saavy to in practice about 3-4 years ago (note: also, thank you). Remember those city wide non profit meetings and seminars that pushed WAGE? $750 to paint the electrical boxes is no joke for something that small. These guys walked away with a pretty good deal. If more organisations *consistantly* found a way to compensate artists like this, they’d probably be making better work and more of it…. and working in a more competitive environment. Also it would publicly perpetuate the idea that art and artists have value, can make artwork that changes the world, and in fact are worth paying properly… just like any other trained or experienced specialist. In doing so it would raise the bar of our city’s public art (and art in general). Talented artists and visionaries would have the time to do one of the few things they are good at… like not being your crappy waiter or bartender.
Bottom line: if you want to see better public art in this city, compensate your public-art artists better to create a more competitive environment. It’s not like we are short on incredible street artists… just incredible artists not working 2-3 jobs to support what they are really good at. If you don’t want to see something anymore, consider becoming a board member and contributing the decisions being made on these matters.
Katie, thanks for the thoughtful reply. FWIW, I would never suggest that ‘lowbrow’ equals mediocre. Goodness knows there’s plenty of terrible ‘highbrow’ art out there.
and a $500 supply stipend as well, I believe. $1250 total for that square footage is a grip.
my 1 cent: Some of those things make me cringe. My studio mate has painted quite a few, and he can bang them out in no time, and they are all FIRE paintings. I’ve been very tempted to apply, ‘cuz Lord knows I could use the money, but it doesn’t seem right for me (I don’t like lots of rules and oversight). Also I don’t want to be lumped in with macaws, butterflies and a literal depiction of a paintbrush and palette.
but yeah, anything facilitating paying artists a living wage to do what they do is A-OK in my book.
Well, these things are blight. They attract garbage and scrawled graffiti. The one right outside my window is a popular place for bums and barflies to take a leak.
Most of the paintings on them seem pretty charmless. But not all of them. I like the one at the corner of McGowan and Fannin, for example.
And it’s easier to commission artists to paint those than the utopian alternative that you propose. I wish they’d come and paint ours. I recommend solid matte black.
If one of these boxes brings out a smile in someone, why not? It’s better than a bland gray box any day……
It makes people smile and that is all that matters I would think. It lets artist’s work be seen by thousands daily. I’m sure they would rather have that than the alternative.
This article sounds like it is a cry for attention. If you look at anything long enough, you can find a problem with it. Not even going to read the name of the author.
I guess I get how your article is supposed to be inspiring but you sound like a sour puss to me. I look at the electrical box art the way I look at a fountain or a tree placed in my city. It might not be what I like or but to criticize it is to miss the point. Houston is flat and monochromatic and dull. The boxes provide a little personality to neighborhoods. They’ve been done elsewhere. Who cares? You hate fiberglass cow art? Really? Isn’t the cow art for children or schools or something? You sound really mean.
I personally don’t care for the big brass realistic cowboy sculptures , you see them in Dallas and around NRG Stadium. They are not my cup of tea but someone took great care to make them and I can tell some people like them or they wouldn’t be there.
Not all art is for everyone. But more art is better than none.
I am still trying to see how we go from urban landscapes as described, “highways, skyscrapers, and even landfills being every bit as natural as a beaver dam or an anthill” to decorative embellishments somehow being an unnatural part of that mix? Just wondering where one should draw the line between these? Do we only see a beaver damn or anthill as functional? Is that our urban environment as well? You make some good points, but feel the meaning kind of misses the mark. I have also seen a few less than spectacular murals on some of these boxes, but being not of the ideal world where our city just offers artists money for whatever art they are passionately producing, artists, myself included, see this as an opportunity to not only enjoy reaping some monetary reward for our effort, but are encouraged to help improve a neighborhood environment by bringing art to a community where there is often little or next to none. If guidelines are set to better control the quality of craftsmanship regarding this project, it seems there could be little objection to an occasional, electric box mural.
This is a good comment, and fair. I made an inelegant logical leap in this piece that sounded like an argument for not paying attention to whether cities are visually pleasing, which is not what I meant. What I meant is that people mistake something that’s manmade and banal (an electrical box) for urban blight, when in fact it’s no more interesting or uninteresting per se than anything you’d see in a “natural” landscape, and therefore doesn’t need to be embellished any more than a tree does.
Also: Houston today is a far cry from the grubby city of my childhood, which is a good thing. Back then, we would have marveled at the bayou paths and cafes, the elegant tree-lined shopping boulevards, even the idea that a traffic intersection might be attractive as well as functional, or that a toy store shouldn’t be next door to a porn theater. These are all beautification efforts that have succeeded, because they didn’t confuse design for art.
If we were all Zen masters, maybe we could easily see beauty in a tan-colored electrical box as equally as we do a tree. In the meantime, there is certainly room for it all. We can scoff at whatever shallow or unconscious motivations we think might drive an organization to pursue and fund such an endeavor, but if there’s confusion over whether or not it’s art… well, that’s not really as problematic as confusing the merit of manufactured objects (that carry no inherent artful design beyond that which makes it merely functional) with the merit of a natural landscape. It’s a clever argument that humans are part of nature and therefore anything we make is “natural”. But by that logic, we could say the painted designs are also natural because someone made those too. Or what could be wrong with the dystopian vision of an urban landscape devoid of trees…. filled with concrete and car exhaust? But, lest I am accused of making any straw-man arguments, I’ll entertain the idea that functionally designed man-made objects hold the same interest as a nice tall sycamore tree. But then I am left with the question: what happens when the manufactured object no longer serves the function? It becomes waste. Like an abandoned eye-sore of a building that was built with no attention to beauty. But a dead tree isn’t waste, and it’s still beautiful… it just goes back where it came from and is naturally recycled. If we have to have tan-colored boxy metal all over the city, I don’t see any harm in attempting to make them more fun to look at. Some are better than others but, eh… they’re all better that this city’s fetish for Rothko-esque, minimalist design. It’s too bad people have a problem with this. It’s a very weird thing to target. Especially the week all the applications are due for the next round of city mural assignments. If we are to comment on the small amount of people that make choices for what’s funded to be on public display, maybe it would be of more significance to question Houston nepotism and how the names of individuals on the various arts organization keep popping on more than one board. Sometimes three boards or more. Finally, I suspect this won’t change your mind, Ms. Knudson. Many of the boxes are tacky-looking, I won’t deny it… but the reasons you’ve given for trying to articulate what exactly it is that bugs you about them just don’t make and sense to me at all.
I agree with most points in this editorial.
I’m glad you didn’t mention me by name.