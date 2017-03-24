$370K! Houston Announces its 2017 Artist Grant Recipients

Since 1985, the City of Houston has awarded more than 780 Houston artists more than $4.5 million through individual artist grants. Yesterday the Office of the Mayor announced the list of this year’s 37 grant recipients, which include a lot of familiar names and a few newer ones. Administered by Houston Arts Alliance, the money stacks up to more than $370,000 this year, with the majority of artists receiving $10K each.

Via the Office of the Mayor:

“Artist Grant recipients are selected each year in one of two categories: emerging artists, who have pursued their profession for less than four years; and established artists, with more than five years of professional experience. Artists compete in a range of disciplines including visual and literary arts, music composition, choreography, film and multimedia. The proposed projects are evaluated through a competitive open application process by external peer-review panels. The grants are funded through a portion of Hotel Occupancy Tax that is dedicated to the arts as part of the City’s cultural priorities guided by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.”

Via the City of Houston, here is the list of 2017 recipients and their grant amounts:

Neiman Cately – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Ashlei Edwards – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Daniel Levin – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 William Moore – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 David Politzer – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Stephanie Sanchez – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Stacey Summers – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Cressandra Thibodeaux – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Trent Wittenbach – Film – $10,000

Film – $10,000 Claire Anderson – Literary Arts – $10,000

Literary Arts – $10,000 Peter Turchi – Literary Arts – $10,000

Literary Arts – $10,000 Laura Harrell – Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $4,290

Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $4,290 Stephan Hillerbrand – Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $10,000

Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $10,000 Rathna Kumar – Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $10,000

Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $10,000 Teresa Chapman – Choreography – $10,000

Choreography – $10,000 Jacqui Sutton – Music Composition – $10,000

Music Composition – $10,000 Reginald Adams – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Jessica Alvarenga – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000 Keliy Anderson – Staley – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Rebecca Braziel – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000 Joseph Cohen – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Dominic Clay – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Margaux Crump – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Jamal Cyrus – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $9,500

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $9,500 Nathaniel Donnett – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Erik Hagen – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Clara Hoag – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Masumi Kataoka – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Jacob Margolin – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Tami Merrick – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Susannah Mira – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Syd Moen – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Laura Spector – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Sarah Sudhoff – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Patrick Turk – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Kelli Vance – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000

Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000 Sarah Welch – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000

Congrats, artists!

also by Glasstire