$370K! Houston Announces its 2017 Artist Grant Recipients

Since 1985, the City of Houston has awarded more than 780 Houston artists more than $4.5 million through individual artist grants. Yesterday the Office of the Mayor announced the list of this year’s 37 grant recipients, which include a lot of familiar names and a few newer ones. Administered by Houston Arts Alliance, the money stacks up to more than $370,000 this year, with the majority of artists receiving $10K each.
Via the Office of the Mayor:
“Artist Grant recipients are selected each year in one of two categories: emerging artists, who have pursued their profession for less than four years; and established artists, with more than five years of professional experience. Artists compete in a range of disciplines including visual and literary arts, music composition, choreography, film and multimedia. The proposed projects are evaluated through a competitive open application process by external peer-review panels. The grants are funded through a portion of Hotel Occupancy Tax that is dedicated to the arts as part of the City’s cultural priorities guided by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.”
Via the City of Houston, here is the list of 2017 recipients and their grant amounts:
- Neiman Cately – Film – $10,000
- Ashlei Edwards – Film – $10,000
- Daniel Levin – Film – $10,000
- William Moore – Film – $10,000
- David Politzer – Film – $10,000
- Stephanie Sanchez – Film – $10,000
- Stacey Summers – Film – $10,000
- Cressandra Thibodeaux – Film – $10,000
- Trent Wittenbach – Film – $10,000
- Claire Anderson – Literary Arts – $10,000
- Peter Turchi – Literary Arts – $10,000
- Laura Harrell – Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $4,290
- Stephan Hillerbrand – Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $10,000
- Rathna Kumar – Multidisciplinary/Performance Art – $10,000
- Teresa Chapman – Choreography – $10,000
- Jacqui Sutton – Music Composition – $10,000
- Reginald Adams – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Jessica Alvarenga – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000
- Keliy Anderson – Staley – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Rebecca Braziel – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000
- Joseph Cohen – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Dominic Clay – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Margaux Crump – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Jamal Cyrus – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $9,500
- Nathaniel Donnett – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Erik Hagen – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Clara Hoag – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Masumi Kataoka – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Jacob Margolin – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Tami Merrick – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Susannah Mira – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Syd Moen – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Laura Spector – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Sarah Sudhoff – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Patrick Turk – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Kelli Vance – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $10,000
- Sarah Welch – Visual Arts, Craft, Sculptural & Media Arts – $5,000
Congrats, artists!
Congrats Sarah, Kelli, Clara, Susannah, Nathaniel and Jamal!