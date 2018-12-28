Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs Announces 2019 Arts Grantees

In the past few years, the Houston has really stepped up its artists grants and public arts programs. Remember those Arts and Cultural Plan meetings? The City listened to community residents, artists, arts and cultural groups, a community advisory committee, City staff and elected officials, civic leaders and experts. Art is now everywhere in Houston.

Earlier this month, the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) announced the latest milestone in the implementation of its Arts and Cultural Plan with grants totaling $4.5 million to 126 area arts and culture nonprofit organizations for public exhibitions, presentations and performances in 2019. MOCA’s policies and initiatives expand access to arts and cultural programs in the community, attract visitors and leverage private investment. It helps the public and City departments and offices realize cultural projects that advance their goals.

“As called for in the Arts and Cultural Plan, we completely redesigned City grants offered through Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) and early results from the changes are very positive,” said Debbie McNulty, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Our vision and values of inclusion and equity are at the heart of the new process, along with our priorities of public service and public access.”

Highlights of the new grant process include:

An emphasis on supporting artists by allowing applicants that pay artists for their creative work to compete for larger grant awards

A more efficient application form and increased community outreach by HAA

A 16 percent increase in new applications, reaching a total of more than 130

An expanded evaluation panel based on diversity of identity, knowledge, artistic expertise and community involvement

The announcement also included a list of all the 2019 award recipients. It’s a long one and that’s a good thing. Here it is:

14 Pews

4th Wall Theatre Co.

A. D. Players at the George Theater

Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico

American Festival for the Arts

Aperio, Music of the Americas

Apollo Chamber Players

Architecture Center Houston Foundation

Ars Lyrica Houston

Art Colony Association

Art League of Houston

ArtX NonProfits

Asia Society Texas Center

Aurora Picture Show

Axiom Quartet

Bach Society Houston

Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre

Bharathi Kalai Manram

Box 13 Artspace

Brazilian Arts Foundation

Cantare Houston

The Catastrophic TheatreCenter for African American Military History

Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston

Chamber Music Houston

Children’s Prison Arts Project

Chinese Community Center

City Ballet of Houston

Classical Theatre Company

Community Artists Collective

Community Music Center of Houston

The Company OnStage

Culture of Health – Advancing Together

Czech Cultural and Community Center

Dance Houston

Dance of Asian America

Dance Source Houston

Dirt Dogs Theatre Company

Discovery Green Conservancy

Diverse Works

Dynamism Fine Arts of Texas

ECHOrchestra

The Ensemble Theatre

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

Express Children’s Theatre

FotoFest

Foundation for Modern Music

Frame Dance Productions

Freneticore

FreshArts

Greater East End Management District

Greater Houston Chorus

Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts

The Heritage Society

HITS Theatre

Hope Stone

Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival

Houston Boychoir

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Houston Center for Photography

Houston Chamber Choir

Houston Children’s Chorus

Houston Cinema Arts Society

Houston Civic Symphony Orchestra

Houston Early Music

Houston International Dance Coalition

Houston International Film Festival

Houston Latin American Philharmonic Orchestra

Houston Masterworks Chorus

Houston Metropolitan Dance Center

Houston Swing Dance Society

Houston Tidelanders

Houston Youth Symphony & Ballet

Iconotheatrix

Indian Performing Arts Samskriti

Indo-American Association

Inprint

Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston

Jazz Education

Karen Stokes Dance

Kinetic Ensemble

Kingwood Dance Theatre

Kingwood Pops Orchestra

La Speranza

Luciole International Theatre Company

Magpies & Peacocks

Main Street Theater Houston

Memorial Hermann Community Benefit Corporation

Mercury Chamber Orchestra

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company

Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts

Musiqa

Nameless Sound

Neighbors in Action

Newspring

Noblemotion Dance

Nuit Blanche

Obsidian Art Space

OCA-Greater Houston Chapter

Open Dance Project

Opera in the Heights

Partnership for the Advancement and Immersion of Refugees

The Periwinkle Foundation

The Positive ProjectThe Printing Museum

Project Row Houses

Public Poetry

Rec Room Arts

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

Rothko Chapel

Russian Cultural Center “Our Texas”

Several Dancers Core

Silambam Houston

Solel International

Stages Repertory Theatre

Tagore Center Foundation

Taiwanese Heritage Society of Houston

Texas Dragon Boat Association

Theatre Suburbia

Uptown Dance Company

Vietnamese Culture and Science Association

Virtuosi of Houston

WindSync

Wordsmyth Theater

Writers in the Schools

Young Audiences Inc Of Houston