DiverseWorks and Houston Arts Alliance Announce New Hires

by Jessica Fuentes April 27, 2022
A photograph of Eva Martinez. She wears a gray long sleeve top and has long dark hair. She looks straight into the camera with a smile and is set against a black backdrop.

Eva Martinez. Image courtesy of DiverseWorks.

DiverseWorks recently announced the hiring of Eva Martinez as its new Operations and Marketing Manager. In 2014, Ms. Martinez worked for the organization as a Visitor Services Associate prior to pursuing an MFA at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Ms. Martinez also has a BA and MA in Social Psychology from Stanford University and experience in digital marketing and art administration.

A group photo of the Houston Arts Alliance Grants team.

HAA Grants Team. From left, Andrea Torres, Este Rodriguez, Bri Edwards, Yeiry Guevara, Mo Munley, and Taylor Jackson. Image courtesy of Houston Arts Alliance.

Last week, the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) announced that Taylor Jackson has joined its staff as the new Director of Grants. Ms. Jackson recently served as the Executive Director of Providence ¡CityArts! For Youth in Rhode Island, an organization that provides in-school, after-school, and summer arts education for youth ages 8 to 14. In this position, Ms. Jackson increased funding to stabilize the organization during the pandemic and built new community partnerships. She holds an MA in Public Humanities from Brown University and a BA in History from Rhodes College. Ms. Jackson succeeds Deidre Thomas, who was with HAA for 6.5 years and departed in August 2021 for a position at Mattison Advisors. 

HAA also announced the hiring of two Grants Assistants, Mo Munley and Andrea Torres, as well as the promotions of Yeiry Guevara to Associate Director of Grants, Systems; Bri Edwards to Grants Manager; and Este Rodriguez to Grants Coordinator. 

