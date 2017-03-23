Affordable Housing for Artists in Dallas Arts District Gets a YES

Years ago developers started talking about an ambitious project called Flora Lofts, in the Dallas Arts District, that would provide affordable live/work space for dozens of artists (visual artists, musicians, actors, dancers, writers) as well as street-level retail and restaurants in an expensive and underpopulated neighborhood that needs a more active live-in workforce community. In early 2015 more detailed plans for the project were announced, but soon after the project stalled.

As of yesterday, the city voted “yes” to help reignite the project, which is slated to break ground this summer and be completed in 2019. The building will stand at the intersection of Flora and Pearl.

Catherine Cuellar, founding board president of La Reunion TX, which has been a developer of the project all along, states: “We are delighted with the support expressed today by the Dallas City Council. Since the founding of La Reunion TX, it has been our vision to provide affordable living and working space to working artists in the literary, visual and performing arts. Flora Lofts will make this vision a reality, by establishing and sustaining a community of qualified working artists in the Dallas Arts District.”

Funding for the project, which is estimated to cost $25 million, will come from at least eight different sources (via Dallasnews.com), including state tax credits, city bonds, TIF District cash flow, the Dallas Housing Finance Corporation, and developer Graham Greene as well as La Reunion TX.

Via La Reunion: “The six-story structure at 2121 Flora Street will provide 43 affordable live/work spaces for working artists and their families, plus an additional nine market-rate units for other artists. Several units will be set aside for residents with disabilities, and Section 8 housing vouchers for rents will be accepted.”

The units will be between 626 and 876 square feet, and priced between $598 and $769. The artist residents will be approved by a panel.

For more info, please go here and here.

