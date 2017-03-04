Advertise   Donate
Home > Feature > The Legend of Montie (Monte) Ritchie versus the International Art Thieves

The Legend of Montie (Monte) Ritchie versus the International Art Thieves

/
04 Mar 2017
/
/
0 Comments
, ,

Illustration by Thor Johnson

Glasstire took a trip into the Panhandle recently and was pleasantly surprised to find the excellent Impressionist and Post-Impressionist collection of gentleman-rancher Montgomery Ritchie on view at the Amarillo Museum of Art (through March 26). When we returned home, DFW artist Thor Johnson had a surprising and very personal tale to share with us about a brazen attempted art theft of the Ritchie collection, circa 1980s, involving Belgian criminals, a helicopter, Uzis, and (VERY) armed ranch hands. We don’t know how much of this is true, but we love it. Listen to Johnson recount the tale here.

 

 

also by Christina Rees
Print Friendly
, , , ,
You may also like
top 5 feb 23
Top Five: February 23, 2017
Top Five March 24, 2016
New Collective, New Gallery, Old Shotgun
Top Five February 18, 2016
About Post Author

Christina Rees is Senior Texas Editor at Glasstire. In the past, she served as an editor at both The Met and D Magazine, as a full-time art and music critic at the Dallas Observer during its golden years, and covered art and music for the Village Voice and other publications. A former resident of New York City and London, Rees currently lives in Dallas, where she was the owner and director of Road Agent gallery. Rees was the curator of Fort Worth Contemporary Arts from 2009 to 2013, where her exhibitions included Death of a Propane Salesman: Anxiety and the Texas Artist; Liam Gillick: …and other short films; M: Let’s Build a Fort!; Michael Bise: Epilogues; Rufus Corporation: Yuri’s Office (with Noah Simblist); and Kevin Todora and Jeff Zilm: Gaffes and Informations. Her recent independent curatorial projects include Modern Ruin and Modern Ruin II: Quick and Dirty (both with Thomas Feulmer). She was a curator for the 2013 Texas Biennial.

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'