Top Five: June 6, 2019

by Glasstire June 6, 2019
1
Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on his love for fake-food art, Christina’s thing for animal art, and some shows that wade into darker territory.

 

Daniel Heimbinder- So It Will Be at Art League Houston June 7 2019

1. Daniel Heimbinder: So It Will Be
Art League Houston
June 7 – July 20
Opening June 7, 6-9 PM
Read our preview of the show here.

An exhibition of three large-scale watercolor and ink on paper drawings by Houston-based artist Daniel Heimbinder.

 

Kent Ullberg- Celebrating the Wild and Wonderful at Art Museum of South Texas May 17 2019

2. Kent Ullberg: Celebrating the Wild and Wonderful
Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)
May 17 – August 18

A solo exhibit featuring sculptures and other works by longtime Corpus Christi artist Kent Ullberg.

 

Margarita Cabrera public art in San Antonio Texas

3. Margarita Cabrera: Árbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra
Public sculpture located at San Antonio’s Mission Espada Portal
For more on the project, go here.

For this public sculpture, which was commissioned by the San Antonio River Foundation, Texas artist Margarita Cabrera worked with the city’s community to create an artwork representing the stories of its people.

 

Joachim West- Broken at Ro2 Art in Dallas June 1 2019

4. Joachim West & Thor Johnson: Broken
Ro2 Art (Dallas)
June 1 – 29

Broken is two solo exhibitions featuring works by Texas-based artists Joachim West and Thor Johnson. Both artists deal with themes of the apocalypse and the follies of humanity.

 

Alexis Ramos Deceptively Delicious at South Texas College Library Art Gallery in Weslaco June 4 2019

5. Alexis Ramos: Deceptively Delicious
South Texas College Library Art Gallery – Mid-Valley Campus (Weslaco)
June 4 – August 9

A solo exhibition featuring ceramic works by Alexis Ramos.

