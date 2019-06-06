Top Five: June 6, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on his love for fake-food art, Christina’s thing for animal art, and some shows that wade into darker territory.

1. Daniel Heimbinder: So It Will Be

Art League Houston

June 7 – July 20

Opening June 7, 6-9 PM

Read our preview of the show here.

An exhibition of three large-scale watercolor and ink on paper drawings by Houston-based artist Daniel Heimbinder.

2. Kent Ullberg: Celebrating the Wild and Wonderful

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

May 17 – August 18

A solo exhibit featuring sculptures and other works by longtime Corpus Christi artist Kent Ullberg.

3. Margarita Cabrera: Árbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra

Public sculpture located at San Antonio’s Mission Espada Portal

For more on the project, go here.

For this public sculpture, which was commissioned by the San Antonio River Foundation, Texas artist Margarita Cabrera worked with the city’s community to create an artwork representing the stories of its people.

4. Joachim West & Thor Johnson: Broken

Ro2 Art (Dallas)

June 1 – 29

Broken is two solo exhibitions featuring works by Texas-based artists Joachim West and Thor Johnson. Both artists deal with themes of the apocalypse and the follies of humanity.

5. Alexis Ramos: Deceptively Delicious

South Texas College Library Art Gallery – Mid-Valley Campus (Weslaco)

June 4 – August 9

A solo exhibition featuring ceramic works by Alexis Ramos.