Women’s Day Celebration at the Rothko Chapel

The Rothko Chapel in Houston will host a Twilight Meditation and International Women’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, March 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Pre-regristration is here. “Join the Chapel for a time of meditation, reflection and conversation… The nonprofit has planned a meditation focused on the plight of displaced women around the world.”

The meditation will be guided by Rev. Hannah Atkins, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church. (Go here to see her extensive experience working in El Salvador and with immigrants here at home.) People can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to hear a musical performance and prep for meditation, and “there will also be a reception on the Chapel plaza after the program for continued dialogue.”

Via the Rothko Chapel: “Women who are refugees and immigrants will share their personal stories and testimonies. The evening will close with a community conversation about the importance of individual and collective efforts to advocate for and support just and equitable policies in support of refugees and immigrants.”

Again, this event takes place at the Rothko Chapel in Houston on Wednesday, March 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. For more info, go here.

