Spring Preview 2017

Spring Preview! Rainey Knudson, Brandon Zech, and Christina Rees run down our top picks in Texas for the coming months.

Nina Katchadourian: Curiouser

Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)

March 12 – June 11, 2017

A survey of works by Brooklyn-based artist Nina Katchadourian. The show draws from ten bodies of work by the artist and includes video, photography, sculpture, sound art, and a live performance.

Future Tradition: Melissa Cody

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

February 3 – May 28, 2017

A show of works by fourth-generation Navajo weaver Melissa Cody. The pieces in the exhibition merge the artist’s family’s weaving history with images inspired by video games and pop culture.

Chickie Brown: I called the zoo but the lion was busy

Art League Houston

January 27 – March 11, 2017

A show of works by 94 year old Houston artist Chickie Brown. Brown started painting when she was 60. This exhibition is curated by Francesca Fuchs.

Iva Kinnaird: Art Show!

Art League Houston

January 27 – March 11, 2017

A show of small-scale paintings and sculptures by Houston artist Iva Kinnaird. The pieces in the show use humor and autobiographical elements in an attempt to draw the viewer in.

Invented Worlds of Valton Tyler

Amon Carter Museum of American Art (Fort Worth)

February 11 – April 30, 2017

A show of works by Texas artist Valton Tyler. The show will feature prints, drawings, and large-scale paintings that appear as surrealist landscapes with invented imagery.

FOCUS: Stanley Whitney

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

January 21 – April 2, 2017

A show of works by abstract painter Stanley Whitney. The artist is known for his paintings of uneven, multicolored grids and blocks of color.

AS IS: Rural Realism

Grace Museum (Abilene)

March 23 – August 12, 2017

A show of works by contemporary realist artists who attempt to “create unique ways of seeing just how significant the seemingly insignificant can be.” Featuring works by Randy Bacon, Daniel Blagg, Julie Bozzi, Lloyd Brown, Brian Cobble, Pat Gabriel, Woody Gwyn, Katie Maratta, and Sarah Williams.

David Aylsworth: Either/And

Art Museum of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

December 10 – February 26, 2017

A show of works by Houston artist David Aylsworth. The artist “is inspired by images around him, in both a mental and physical sense, and paints intersecting lines and shapes with luscious strokes, giving his works a sense of energy and movement.”

Steve Murphy: It’s All Come Down to This

Art Museum of Southeast Texas

December 10 – February 26, 2017

A show of sculptures by Houston artist Steve Murphy. In his work, Murphy explores the basic elements of sculpture—line, shape, color, form, space, texture and value.

Sol LeWitt: Glossy and Flat Black Squares

Rice University Art Gallery

February 9 – April 29, 2017

Rice Gallery’s final exhibition will be a re-presentation of Sol LeWitt’s Wall Drawing #813 that was initially shown in the gallery space in 1997.

Opening of the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University

Opening February 24, 2017

This spring marks the opening of Rice’s new multidisciplinary arts complex. In the center’s first year, it will feature a project by Olafur Eliasson, an exhibition by Thomas Struth, an installation by Diana Thater, and a residency program featuring Mona Hatoum.

