Vincent Valdez: Excerpts for John is the eighth film in a series of short documentaries produced by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. Filmmakers Mark and Angela Walley began documenting the creation of a large scale painting by artist Vincent Valdez in the fall of 2010. The painting depicts Valdez’s best friend from childhood, John Holt Jr., an Army Combat Medic who served in Iraq. The couple followed Vincent over the course of two years as he completed the painting and came to terms with the loss of his friend.

Vincent Valdez’s current exhibition, America’s Finest: Recent Work by Vincent Valdez, is on view at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum through January 27, 2013.

also by Angela Guerra and Mark Walley