Vincent Valdez: Excerpts for John is the eighth film in a series of short documentaries produced by Walley Films in association with Glasstire. Filmmakers Mark and Angela Walley began documenting the creation of a large scale painting by artist Vincent Valdez in the fall of 2010. The painting depicts Valdez’s best friend from childhood, John Holt Jr., an Army Combat Medic who served in Iraq. The couple followed Vincent over the course of two years as he completed the painting and came to terms with the loss of his friend.
Vincent Valdez’s current exhibition, America’s Finest: Recent Work by Vincent Valdez, is on view at San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum through January 27, 2013.
Moving and heartbreaking. Vincent is such a good artist, and this is an amazing tribute to his friend. I am going to show this to my class.
Awesome. I met John during Officer Candidate School and continued training with him at Fort Sill, OK thru Nov 09. I thought he was a great guy and looked forward to continue serving with him. Very unfortunate loss indeed. Thank you for doing this!
Awesome video and awesome artwork! My younger brother Porfirio Palau and I grew up with John Jr. he lived next door to us. Great person and he will be greatly missed’
Vincent – you are great.
John Jr, was my cousin, but more like a brother to me. He could light up a room with his smile and always made us laugh. He was loved by everyone that knew him. Here we are a couple of weeks before his birthday in 2017 & he is missed just as much as the day he left us. My world, this present Earth, will never be the same without him. We were all supposed to have many more memories with him. I cherish the memories I was able to share with you. Until we meet again, save a place for me.