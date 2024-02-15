Top Five: February 15, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Unbreakable: Feminist Visions from the Gilberto Cárdenas and Dolores Garcia Collection

Blanton Museum of Art (Austin)

September 16 – March 31, 2024

From the Blanton Museum of Art:

“Unbreakable presents artworks with an emphasis on Latina and Chicana artists and their stories of survival and resilience. Selected from the landmark Gilberto Cárdenas and Dolores Garcia Collection, which the Blanton recently acquired, these works explore a major theme shaping the couple’s distinctive collecting practice: art with a feminist framework. Created with various techniques since the 1970s, these works of art represent the act of surviving difficult or violent realities, ranging from immigration and poverty to misogyny and genocide. Artists make figures visible in society who have been overlooked or exploited over time, championing matriarchs, community members, malcriadas [bad-mannered girls], domestic workers, and the rebellious ‘other.’ The artists in Unbreakable present the ways in which women and gender nonconforming people navigate, surpass, and dismiss societal boundaries, advocating the belief that a feminist future is possible.”

2. Some Dogs Go To Dallas

Green Family Art Foundation (Dallas)

February 10 – May 12, 2024

From the Green Family Art Foundation:

“Some Dogs Go to Dallas is a group exhibition featuring works by 45 artists from the collection of Pamela and David Hornik (Palo Alto, CA) in the Green Family Art Foundation’s Main Gallery.”

3. BELONGING: Contemporary Native Ceramics from the Southern Plains

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center For The Arts – LHUCA

February 2 – March 23, 2024

From LHUCA:

“Belonging describes myriad relations among people, places, materials, and the other inhabitants of our world; it is a richness of mutual obligation and reciprocity beyond strident assertions of ‘identity.’ Belonging is about caring, responsibility, and appreciation. It expresses the complexity and interrelatedness of being together. Curating selected works from eight Native artists, this show incorporates a range of artistic practices from futuristic and customary works based on vessel forms, to more experimental practices that push clay in new directions through multi-media installation and performance.”

4. Here and Now: Cultural Expressions

Community Artists’ Collective (Houston)

February 1 – 29, 2024

From Community Artists’ Collective:

“The exhibition showcases art from The Collective’s permanent collection and includes works by contemporary artists Ann Johnson, Gail P. Mallory, Shani Crowe, Earlie Hudnall, Delita P. Martin, Aesha Lee, Mark Francis, Dominic Clay, Ricardo Francis, Latonia Allen, Jo El Mercer, Ibraim Nascimento and Bert Long.”

5. Purple like a bruise

Fl!ght Gallery (San Antonio)

February 1 – 25, 2024

From the organizers:

“Purple like a bruise juxtaposes the works of artists from Washington and Texas, two states that are often positioned on either end of a political spectrum described in terms of left and right or red and blue. As political columnist and anthropologist Sarah Kendzior says, ‘the United States is not red or blue, it’s purple like a bruise.’ The artworks in this exhibition explore the issues that gravely impact the lives of U.S citizens, from gun violence, reproductive and LGBTQ rights, to war and climate change. Art is a place to find the personal in the political, and through personal connections, there is possibility to enact change.”