SAY Sí Announces Leadership Changes

SAY Sí, a youth-focused arts nonprofit in San Antonio, has announced the appointment of Stephanie LaFroscia as its new Executive Director. She takes over for Kathy Armstrong, who has served as Interim Director since February 2023.

In a press release, SAY Sí’s Visual Arts Director Ashley Perez, who also served on the search committee for the new Executive Director, noted, “In navigating the challenges of the past year, I want to express my gratitude to Kathy Armstrong for her work as the interim Executive Director. Stepping into this role during a challenging period showcased her dedication, and she managed the responsibilities with professionalism, fostering professional development, strategic partnerships, and providing a supportive presence.”

Along with Ms. Perez, the search committee included of Mary Heathcott, Executive Director of Contemporary at Blue Star; Cristina Ballí, Executive Director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center; Ana Cude, SAY Sí board treasurer; Jason Moran, SAY Sí board chair; Mike Schroeder, SAY Sí founder and board member; and Sabine Senft, SAY Sí board liaison. In her statement, Ms. Perez thanked the committee for its efforts to identify the next leader of the organization.

Ms. LaFroscia holds an MA in Visual Arts Administration from New York University and a BA in Art History from Trinity University in San Antonio. Most recently she served as Director of Grants and Community Engagement at the San Antonio Area Foundation. In this role, she was instrumental in developing the Recovery Fund for the Arts, an initiative that supports arts and culture organizations post-COVID, and the Youth Development Artist Fellowship program, supporting artists working to advance youth leadership and mental health. Prior to that, Ms. LaFroscia led education and public programs at El Museo del Barrio in New York.

Search committee members remarked on their collective excitement to welcome Ms. LaFroscia to SAY Sí. Ms. Ballí stated, “I look forward to continuing working with our friends at SAY Sí under the leadership of Stephanie LaFroscia’s extensive knowledge and expertise in arts and culture for disenfranchised communities will be a welcome asset to El Mero Weso Cultural District. Congratulations to the SAY Sí familia!”

In a recent SAY Sí newsletter, Ms. LaFroscia commented, “Many thanks to Kathy for her incredible contributions to SAY Sí during her time here, and I’ve enjoyed working with her during this transition. That collaborative, mission-focused approach speaks to our commitment to creating a dynamic and nurturing educational environment. We look forward to a season of new student work and performances, as well as opportunities to welcome more people back to SAY Sí with the completion of the next phase of construction later this spring!”

Ms. LaFroscia began her new role on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.