Dallas Invitational Art Fair Announces 2024 Exhibitors

by Jessica Fuentes January 18, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Dallas Invitational has announced the 14 galleries that will be exhibiting at its 2024 art fair this spring.

Last year, James Cope, a former director of the Goss-Michael Foundation who currently runs AND NOW gallery, launched the Dallas Invitational as a satellite event to the established Dallas Art Fair. He was inspired by the Gramercy International Art Fair, now known as the Armory Show, to showcase artworks inside guest rooms throughout a hotel. 

Both the Dallas Art Fair and the Dallas Invitational will take place during the first weekend of April, though the invitational will be one day shorter. Each fair will begin on Thursday, April 4, and the invitational will run through Saturday, April 6. While the Dallas Art Fair’s hours adjust across the various days, the Dallas Invitational will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While some of this year’s participating galleries were part of the inaugural Invitational last year, others are new to the event, including a few spaces, like Night Gallery and Various Small Fires, that previously exhibited at the Dallas Art Fair. Many of the galleries are based in New York, Los Angeles, or overseas; only two participating galleries have locations in Dallas. See the full list of exhibitors below.

A photograph of the exterior of the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Dallas.

Fairmont Hotel, Dallas

The Dallas Invitational will be free and open to the public and will again be hosted at the Fairmont Hotel (1717 N. Akard Street), across the street from the Dallas Art Fair at the Fashion Industry Gallery. Learn more about the fair via the Invitational’s website.

2024 Participating Galleries Include:
AND NOW (Dallas)
The Approach (London)
Bel Ami (Los Angeles)
Bureau (New York)
C L E A R I N G (New York, Brussels)
James Fuentes (New York, Los Angeles)
Francois Ghebaly (Los Angeles, New York)
Hannah Hoffman (Los Angeles)
Francis Irv (New York)
JENNY’S (New York)
LOMEX (New York)
Night Gallery (Los Angeles)
Vardaxoglou Gallery (London)
Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul)

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: June 16, 2022

June 16, 2022

Dallas Art Fair Announces 2016 Exhibitors

February 28, 2016

Beauty and Unease: Jessie Homer French at Various...

August 7, 2022

Brian Fridge at And Now, Dallas

June 24, 2019

Various Small Fires Appoints Lisa Cooley as Senior...

May 26, 2022

VSF Texas Opens April 22 With Amended Inaugural...

April 20, 2022

Two Shows On View in Dallas’ Design District:...

September 29, 2018

Various Small Fires Announces Spring Opening of Dallas...

February 1, 2022

A New Art Fair Comes to Dallas this...

March 12, 2023

Dallas Museum of Art Announces 2022 Art Fair...

April 22, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: